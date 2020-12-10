Ezekiel Elliott: If Cowboys Don't Frustrate You Then You 'Don't Give a F--k'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott described the emotion within the locker room after six losses in the last seven games.

"You can't not be frustrated," Elliott said Thursday, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "You have to be frustrated. I think if you aren't frustrated, then you don't give a f--k. I know everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated."

Dallas entered the year with high expectations but has fallen apart since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11. The 3-9 squad sits in last place in the NFC East.

The games haven't been particularly close, either, with five double-digit losses since Week 6.

Elliott has gone through his own struggles, topping 100 rushing yards just once this season. His 65.3 rushing yards per game is by far a career low and a steep drop from his 96.5 per contest over his first four seasons.

However, the frustration could indicate the team is still focused on winning rather than improving its draft position.

Elliott had 95 yards from scrimmage in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens to help the Cowboys stay competitive early before an eventual 34-17 loss.

Dallas is also still alive for a playoff spot if it can win the division, although it will need help with losses from the Washington Football Team and New York Giants, both 5-7.

If the Cowboys can't turn things around, they'll miss the postseason for the second year in a row.