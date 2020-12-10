Paul George, Clippers Agree to New 5-Year Max Contract, Worth Up to $226M

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Paul George has reportedly agreed to a new maximum extension that will keep him with the Los Angeles Clippers through at least the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the new deal will add four years and $190 million to his contract, which was already set to pay him $35.4 million in 2020-21.

It gives the wing a max of $226 million over the next five seasons, including a player option for 2024-25.

George could have become a free agent in 2021 if he had declined his $37.9 million player option after next season.

"This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA," Clippers president Lawrence Frank said Thursday, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

George is coming off an up-and-down first season in Los Angeles, averaging 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He struggled in the playoffs, shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range, and the Clippers lost in the second round.

The 30-year-old recently blamed former head coach Doc Rivers for his lack of production, telling the All the Smoke podcast he was used "like a Ray Allen or like a JJ Redick—all pindowns," (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN).

He had been more productive in the past, earning six All-Star selections in the previous seven seasons. He was at his best in 2018-19 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and a league-high 2.2 steals per game.

George was also named first-team All-NBA and first-team All-Defense that season.

While locking him down for the next several seasons, the Clippers expect a bounce-back performance.