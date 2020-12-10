Patriots' Bill Belichick to Auction Shoes; Foundation Donating $440K to Athletes

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's "My Cause, My Cleats" shoes, which highlight his foundation, are up for auction, per TMZ Sports.

All proceeds from the auction will be directed to the Bill Belichick Foundation's scholarship and grant programs.

The foundation's stated mission is as follows: "The Bill Belichick Foundation aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family—a love of sports, coaching and team building—to the athletic leaders of tomorrow."

The shoes, which Belichick will autograph and personalize, are available on the NFL's official auction website. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the highest current bid was $2,850.

Belichick wore the shoes during his team's 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. He will wear them once again on Thursday against the L.A. Rams.

In addition, the Bill Belichick Foundation aims to provide $440,000 in "grants and scholarships to athletes and programs throughout the country," per TMZ Sports.