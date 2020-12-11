Odell Beckham Jr, Browns Both Benefit from Going Separate Ways in 2021 Offseason

David Richard/Associated Press

Absence doesn't always make the heart grow fonder. In some cases, a split between parties allows time to assess their situations and force a realization that a mutual separation is the best possible outcome for all involved.

The Cleveland Browns have been a better team this season without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup. General manager Andrew Berry should seriously entertain the possibility of moving the superstar wide receiver this offseason in an attempt to build upon the squad's current success while simultaneously helping the franchise's long-term prospects.

The previous statement seems oxymoronic on the surface, but that's not actually the case. Sometimes for whatever reason, a potentially great pairing doesn't click. That's OK. It happens.

For the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to force too many passes to Beckham instead of working through his progression. Beckham showed flashes of his dynamic self, but those occurred infrequently. Other wide receivers had more success despite secondary roles. Within those issues, the truth can be found.

The thing about stars is they have a gravitational pull. Great ones keep other bodies in orbit and create order and harmony. Others turn into black holes and suck everything into their vortex.

Beckham is a supernova when it comes to his star power. His larger-than-life personality and godlike natural receiving skills can positively or negatively affect a team. He ran into many of those issues as a member of the New York Giants.

"You know, we were just never good," the 28-year-old receiver said during an interview on the All Things Covered podcast (via the New York Post's Peter Botte). "I ran into that problem, bro, when I felt like they weren't growing and evolving as an organization. Like, I wasn't winning. I hated losing that bad. Great, I was having great seasons. But I hated losing. I hated it. Hated it."

The problem in Cleveland is the Browns are winning without him, and they've performed more efficiently when relying on others.

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Mayfield is a better quarterback when Beckham is not on the field. It's undeniable at this point. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick's maturation is the single most important aspect of whether the Browns will build upon the success found during the 2020 campaign or regress in the coming years. Cleveland worked its way into the NFL's sixth-most efficient offense this season, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The quarterback's continued growth, especially in recent weeks, inspires confidence in his long-term potential. He already showed he doesn't need a supreme playmaker on the outside for the offense to properly function.

Since Cleveland's second offensive snap during the Browns' Week 7 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, when Beckham suffered his season-ending knee injury, Mayfield has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,347 yards at 8.6 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Browns are 5-1 in their last six contests.

"He's making plays left and right, in the pocket and out of the pocket," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday. "We had some unfortunate drops there in big moments [or] the numbers would be even better [during Cleveland's 41-35 victory on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans]. He's playing at a high level."

Some will argue that running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the driving forces behind Cleveland's push toward its first postseason berth in 18 years, yet Mayfield has played as well as he has in his career, even when conditions were adverse.

According to Pro Football Focus' John Kosko, Mayfield holds a 91.1 passing grade this season without Beckham in the lineup. The recent stats aren't an aberration; they're a trend. Over the quarterback's career, his 87.0 grade without OBJ clearly trumps his 69.0 rating with the receiver on the field. Prior to the team's recent 4-1 run through November and early December, Mayfield's numbers were clearly superior when the quarterback didn't feel forced to feed a true No. 1 target.

Make no mistake, Beckham is special. The argument to move him this offseason isn't an indictment of his on-field prowess. It's simply what's best for the Browns.

Wade Payne/Associated Press

For example, Rashard Higgins seems to have an innate connection with Mayfield. The two have worked well together since Mayfield took second-team reps during his very first training camp, and the rapport never faded. In fact, Higgins has more receptions (25) and receiving yards (400) than Beckham this season despite fewer targets.

Higgins made a critical point when talking to local media Thursday. The fifth-year wide receiver mentioned that Stefanski and Mayfield are playing to his strengths. He's a part of the scheme, not dictating it.



Jarvis Landry has played exceptional football in recent weeks, too. Over the last two games, the five-time Pro Bowl selection caught 16 passes for 205 yards and two scores. Granted, Landry's improvement has plenty to do with his health after offseason hip surgery. But the play of those two, plus the development of rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, shows the offense can function well without a receiver of Beckham's caliber.

Stefanski's system is another factor.

The Browns employ a run-first scheme. Chubb and Hunt are the league's best running back duo. Furthermore, the reliance on the team's tight ends offsets the wide receivers to a degree. No other team used 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver) more than the Browns this season, per Sharp Football's Warren Sharp. Cleveland features two or more tight ends on 31 percent of its plays.

Maybe Beckham comes back next season and lights it up with an improved Mayfield and a good surrounding cast in Stefanski's second year as head coach and offensive play-caller. It's possible. Although, the Browns have to look at their ledger before any of that can happen.

Usage is only part of the equation. Financial factors should also come into play.

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Next season, the Browns have $30.6 million earmarked between Beckham and Landry. While the franchise isn't in any danger of nearing the lowered projected salary cap, a Beckham trade would certainly create more flexibility. By trading the wide receiver, the Browns can save $15.8 million, according to Over the Cap.

Currently, the Browns are a projected $26.4 million below next year's number. But Berry will have plenty of work to do since Higgins, defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker B.J. Goodson, kicker Cody Parkey, safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo and cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson are all unrestricted free agents.

Mayfield, Chubb and Denzel Ward will also enter the initial window to negotiate an extension on top of their rookie contracts. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Browns front office believes it's "putting together something sustainable," and Mayfield will be part of the plan.

Cleveland's available cash will disappear quickly, especially if Berry dips into free agency at all.

Instead, the organization can flip a still-attractive piece to another franchise and add valuable assets to reinvest during the draft.

For the wide receiver, a few attractive options can be found when taking a quick look at those teams with the salary-cap space to take on the final three years of his contract.

A return to New York but to play for the Jets alongside presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is intriguing. Something similar can be said for the Jacksonville Jaguars and whichever quarterback they land with the second overall selection. However, Beckham has made it clear he wants to play for a winner. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and even the Washington Football Team (in the weak NFC East) have $35 million or more in projected space.

The Patriots automatically leap to the forefront because of their coaching staff, Cam Newton (if re-signed) and a glaring need at wide receiver. If Cleveland wants to move Beckham out of the conference, Washington has a veteran quarterback in place with Alex Smith and an outstanding defense to immediately compete for a division title (and get some payback against the Giants twice per year).

As unfortunate as Beckham's injury was for everyone involved, the Browns should have found some clarity for their offseason approach. Beckham can be a valuable piece of the puzzle for some franchise. It just shouldn't be in Cleveland.