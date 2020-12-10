LeBron James Named Time 2020 Athlete of the Year; Won NBA Title with Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship and helping to establish a voting rights group leading up to the United States presidential election, LeBron James has been named Time's 2020 Athlete of the Year.



Sean Gregory of Time wrote about the Los Angeles Lakers star:

"After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it. And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both. Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall. By staying, James increased his leverage and influence, and got deep-pocketed owners, fellow athletes and fans the world over engaged directly with democracy. And through it all, he spoke personally to the anguish of Black Americans, channeling pain and outrage into a plan of action."

James has been one of the most recognizable athletes in the world throughout his NBA career. He has used that platform to give back to the communities that helped him become the person he is today.

More Than a Vote is a nonprofit organization that was established in June with the mission of registering Black people to vote and ensure they had easy access to polling sites.

The organization, in partnership with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, announced in September it signed up more than 10,000 poll workers across the United States.

James was a vocal leader in front of the camera and behind the scenes in August after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play a game against the Orlando Magic after Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin (warning: contains profanity):

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James "was stern in calling on owners to do more in aiding the Black community and to play more of a role in using their resources to combat systemic racism" following the Blake shooting.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to resume the season, with the league pledging to aid in efforts ranging from a social justice coalition that includes players, coaches and governors, and teams working with local officials to set up their arenas as polling locations in the 2020 election.

While James was helping do that away from the court, he was leading the Lakers to their first championship since 2009-10. He won his fourth NBA Finals MVP award after averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in six games against the Miami Heat.