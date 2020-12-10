NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Available Players Based on Latest Buzz

1 of 3

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Fans might be confused by Barea's place here, given he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. As it turns out, that was just a courtesy.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Wednesday the team had "anticipated" releasing Barea after he signed for the veteran minimum last month. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban apparently wanted to reward Barea—who has played 11 of his 14 seasons in Dallas—for his dedication to the franchise, according to MacMahon.

This might otherwise be seen as something of a farewell. But MacMahon reported Barea wants to play one more season before getting into coaching.

So, where might the Puerto Rican guard land?

Barea has played just 67 games in the last two years. But he still has the ability to score in spurts. The 36-year-old averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 assists in just over 15 minutes per game this past season, and he also shot close to 38 percent from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game.

Any number of teams could use added backcourt playmaking off the bench, not to mention veteran leadership and toughness. MacMahon noted Barea was considered a valuable mentor for Luka Doncic and the rest of the team's young roster, and he could fill a similar role elsewhere.

It is possible Barea could look to rejoin the only other team he has played for in his career. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Ricky Rubio to give the team a true point guard earlier, but they do not have a ton of depth at the point, particularly if Malik Beasley faces a suspension.

The T-wolves are hoping to make themselves present in the playoff picture and could use added experience on the roster. Barea can give Minnesota instant playmaking off the bench.

Prediction: Barea signs with the Timberwovles