NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Available Players Based on Latest Buzz

NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Available Players Based on Latest BuzzDecember 10, 2020
The 2020-21 NBA regular season is just under two weeks away, and teams are finalizing their rosters as they begin camp.
However, a number of free agents are still hoping for employment, including two very notable veterans that have spanned multiple eras.
J.J. Barea and Pau Gasol are both in the twilight of their respective careers but are still holding out hope they have at least one more season. Here is the latest buzz on Barea and Gasol, in addition to an update on Yogi Ferrell who, as it turns out, does not wish to play overseas.
J.J. Barea
Fans might be confused by Barea's place here, given he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. As it turns out, that was just a courtesy.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Wednesday the team had "anticipated" releasing Barea after he signed for the veteran minimum last month. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban apparently wanted to reward Barea—who has played 11 of his 14 seasons in Dallas—for his dedication to the franchise, according to MacMahon.
This might otherwise be seen as something of a farewell. But MacMahon reported Barea wants to play one more season before getting into coaching.
So, where might the Puerto Rican guard land?
Barea has played just 67 games in the last two years. But he still has the ability to score in spurts. The 36-year-old averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 assists in just over 15 minutes per game this past season, and he also shot close to 38 percent from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game.
Any number of teams could use added backcourt playmaking off the bench, not to mention veteran leadership and toughness. MacMahon noted Barea was considered a valuable mentor for Luka Doncic and the rest of the team's young roster, and he could fill a similar role elsewhere.
It is possible Barea could look to rejoin the only other team he has played for in his career. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Ricky Rubio to give the team a true point guard earlier, but they do not have a ton of depth at the point, particularly if Malik Beasley faces a suspension.
The T-wolves are hoping to make themselves present in the playoff picture and could use added experience on the roster. Barea can give Minnesota instant playmaking off the bench.
Prediction: Barea signs with the Timberwovles
Pau Gasol
While Barea was a role player for the majority of his career, Pau Gasol is a six-time All-Star. Unlike Barea, he has not played in the last 21 months.
Gasol last suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in March of 2019. He signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that summer but did not play due to a foot injury.
However, Gasol is hoping to return to the NBA, and he told ESPN's Zach Lowe he would be delighted to play for the Los Angeles Lakers again. The Spaniard won a pair of titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.
The Lakers signed Gasol's little brother, Marc, in free agency this offseason. Pau said it would be a thrill to play for his old team alongside his brother.
"There is meaning and history there," Gasol said, per Lowe. "I'm not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table."
Gasol told Lowe he and his agent discussed training camp deals with teams, though he has been working out with training partners so as to improve his conditioning. The 40-year-old also said he wants to go somewhere he feels needed, rather than simply taking up a roster spot.
The Lakers could use added frontcourt depth, and the Gasol brothers might be galvanized by playing together. But L.A. is in a tough spot financially. Moreover, it is unknown whether the Lakers or any other team is comfortable guaranteeing Gasol a place in their rotation.
Gasol might still train so as to compete for the Spanish team at the 2021 Summer Olympics. But a return to the NBA seems unlikely.
Prediction: Gasol remains unsigned
Yogi Ferrell
Just a couple years ago, Yogi Ferrell was one of the feel-good stories in the league.
The former Indiana star went undrafted in 2016, but eventually played his way onto a roster. Ferrell broke into the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets before heading to the Mavericks, where he became the underdog everyone came to cheer.
Dallas claimed Ferrell after he was waived by the Nets. The Indianapolis native promptly became the team's starting point guard, averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 assists in 36 games while also shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. He earned a guaranteed contract with the Mavs for the following year, playing in all 82 games.
However, Ferrell's decision to back out of a contract with Dallas in favor of a deal with the Sacramento Kings backfired tremendously. He averaged just 15.0 minutes in his first year with the Kings, and played just over 10 minutes per game this past season.
The 27-year-old remains unsigned, and it initially appeared he could be heading overseas. Ferrell has been garnering interest from FC Barcelona, per Emiliano Carchia of Sportando. However, Ferrell's agent, Cervando Tejeda, later told Sportando (h/t HoopsHype) he and has client had not spoken with Barcelona.
Ideally, Ferrell would be a guy who could provide some added shooting off the bench. He might actually be a fit for the Houston Rockets, especially if new head coach Stephen Silas is adapting more of a balanced offensive approach.
Prediction: Ferrell signs with the Rockets