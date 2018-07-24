Yogi Ferrell Agrees to Contract with Kings After Backing Out of Mavericks Deal

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

After backing out of one deal earlier in free agency, Yogi Ferrell has agreed to a contract with the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.

Per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Ferrell agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.2 million deal. Year 2 of the deal is not guaranteed, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.

This comes after he backed out of a two-year, $5.3 million deal to remain with the Dallas Mavericks because he "felt uncomfortable," per Charania.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star went undrafted in 2016 before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent time between the NBA and the then-D-League. He ultimately joined Dallas in January 2017 and settled in rather nicely.

Ferrell played in all 82 games this past season, averaging 10.2 points on 42.6 percent shooting and 37.3 percent from three-point range. He also added 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Coming out of Indiana, Ferrell was viewed as a scorer who could bring perimeter shooting to a team. He has proved he can do that as well get his teammates involved.

Charania noted that Ferrell had been promised the backup shooting guard role in Dallas with the initial contract. Starter Wesley Matthews is entering the final year of his deal and is owed $18.6 million next season.

Given he had his career to look out for, Ferrell wanted to take more time to think about his basketball future.

Sacramento has spent the past few years stockpiling young talent, adding the likes of Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles.

Adding Ferrell to the mix gives the team just one more option to throw into the mix.

Hield as proved he can score (13.5 points per game last season) and hit perimeter shots (43.1 percent), but beyond him, the Kings don't have great depth at shooting guard. Although they reacquired Ben McLemore recently, he has yet to show why they drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2013.

Bringing in Ferrell isn't likely to move Sacramento from the rebuilding stage to the postseason for the first time in 13 years, given how loaded the West is. But if their young players, like Ferrell, produce, they could be a team to keep an eye on moving forward.