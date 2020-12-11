In Advance of UFC 256, Tony Ferguson Is the Fighter Who Can't Seem to Relax

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

If I could give you one piece of advice this UFC 256 fight week, it would be this: Do not, under any circumstances, tell Tony Ferguson (25-4) how many hours of sleep he should be getting.

The chip on Ferguson's shoulder is massive this week, and his me-against-the-world dial is turned up to 11 heading into Saturday's co-main event with Charles Oliveira (29-8-1).

In virtually all his media appearances this week, Ferguson's taken aim at Oliveira, the UFC, Conor McGregor and, of course, the assembled slobs of the MMA media. No one is safe from one of the UFC's most intense competitors.

But surely even Ferguson has to decompress at some point. When I spoke with Ferguson by phone in an exclusive interview, I thought I'd keep things light by asking him what he does to lighten up. For example, how did he optimize his recovery? Did he get eight hours of sleep?

"Maaaaan. Eight hours?" he scoffed, as if I'd just told him I'd been taken in by a pyramid scheme. "I don't get eight hours. That's just some number."

I told him I was basing the number on well-known doctor recommendations.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Oh," he said, now with the assurance of someone check-mating Boris Spassky. "Now it's the doctors who say it."

But Ferguson wasn't done pontificating. Something about my line of questioning had set him off.

"You sound like you need some more me time," he said to me later in the interview. "You seem like you take things too calculated. Look in the mirror. If you're pale, it means you've been stuck inside. Get outside. Put the phone down. Everyone's gotta put their phones down."

How does he control his phone time?

"By knowing I'm two minutes past the end of this phone interview."

That, as they say, was that, and it was the continuation of a fight week theme for Ferguson. I wasn't the only one who ran afoul of Ferguson.

Speaking to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter during an event media day (h/t Body Lock MMA), Ferguson fired off what was for him a typically fury-ridden broadside against all his nemeses in one blow:

"I keep earning my way to victory every single time, but nobody speaks up. You guys [in the media] don't speak up because you guys are getting paid by Conor [McGregor]. You guys are getting paid by Proper Twelve and all that other bulls--t. You guys got that f--king facade over your face. You guys don't want to speak up for me and be like, 'Yo, give Tony the f--king title shot.' You guys got umpteen amount of time to talk to [UFC president] Dana [White], but you guys aren't speaking up for me. You guys are watching me get f--ked over left and right by my old management companies. Nobody's saying s--t right but yet here I am saving the f--king day and making sure everyone's got entertainment in the world and then taking heat afterwards saying, 'Why didn't you win?'"

This is all to point out that even small talk goes down in flames when Ferguson's fanning it. But at the end of the day, the ultra-intense Ferguson isn't in Las Vegas to be nice or to contemplate his sleep patterns. He's apparently here to vent a career's worth of anger.

It's fine, but honestly, can't Ferguson chill? Like even a little bit? It's not like he'd suddenly stop being an amazing fighter if he did. Even by the standards of an offseason-less blood sport, Ferguson stands out as someone who is, well, tightly wound. And this week he appears to be settling all types of scores, real and Jordanseque alike.

Will it serve him well in the cage, where DraftKings has him as a -175 (bet $100 to win $57.14) favorite to handle Oliveira and his top-notch jiu-jitsu? Will he shake off the cobwebs of his last fight, in which he took the worst beating of his career? That remains to be seen.

In a way, Ferguson's beef goes back to 2013, when that 12-fight win streak began. That streak made Ferguson elite. From there, the intense workouts and berserker stylings made him a main-card mainstay and a cult figure.

"The stuff I'm doing, the point is to trick your body," he told me. "You gotta trick your body so it reacts differently. Not just training, weights, cardio. I came up with those because I was injured and could barely f--king walk. You guys didn't see that part, because I didn't put it out there. I was just doing a character that I created."

At certain points, it seemed the streak would lift him to a title bout, but circumstances intervened time and time again to scuttle a date with lightweight GOAT and now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. There has been a virtual litany of star-crossed super-bouts with Nurmagomedov and McGregor, and Ferguson has openly lambasted the UFC and pretty much all other stakeholders for the failure to make it happen.

And then there's Justin Gaethje. This spring, Gaethje made Ferguson look human again, in the process putting serious punishment on the too-tough-for-his-own-good Ferguson, who finally went down in the waning minutes of the final round. It was the kind of sustained head trauma that looked, to plenty of observers, to be potentially career-altering. Ferguson is looking to prove Saturday that he's no worse for the wear.

Ferguson has been raising eyebrows for much of this year. A month before he fought Gaethje, he decided to cut weight for UFC 249—an event that had already been rescheduled. He apparently did it to prove a point about his commitment to the proverbial bit. Dude!

It must be tiring always trying to tear a hole in the space-time continuum. I'm not saying Ferguson is out of line, or that he shouldn't feel free to air these grievances or act however he wants. But here's a guy who appears, to an admittedly untrained eye, like the gears are running a little into the red zone. Maybe an egg-white omelette and some shut-eye are just what the doctor ordered.

Lobbing one last softball, I asked him about a typical meal for the rest of fight week.

"Sticks and rocks, bro," he said. "I'm in the wilderness here."

That sounds like it would hurt. Hopefully, a win over Oliveira Saturday will get him to a slightly more comfortable headspace. It's all a moot point (for now) if he wins Saturday, but in this fight week, he seems to have everything but the fight on his mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.