Rockets' John Wall Says 'I Feel Faster' After Surgery on Achilles Injury

As he prepares to start the next chapter of his career with the Houston Rockets, John Wall aims to prove anyone who doubts his skill set after missing the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wall said he feels "faster" than at any point during his NBA career.

Wall hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 26. 2018 with the Washington Wizards. He initially suffered a heel injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Two months later, the Wizards announced that Wall would undergo surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles he sustained after slipping and falling in his home.

The Achilles injury created significant questions about Wall's future because speed and athleticism were so crucial to his success in the NBA.

There were indications that Wall was slowing down even before the injuries. He ranked 526th out of 530 players who logged at least one minute in average speed (3.63 mph) and 522nd in average offensive speed (3.87 mph).

Houston acquired Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round draft pick from the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. The 30-year-old was an All-Star as recently as the 2017-18 season and averaged 20.7 points with 8.7 assists per game during the 2018-19 campaign prior to getting injured.

Given the drama surrounding James Harden's relationship with the Rockets, getting Wall back in peak form would certainly help the franchise in their quest to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season.