Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 15
Entering the final week of the 2020 regular season, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask are clearly atop the Heisman Trophy race.
If you squint hard enough, there's a small opportunity for Trevor Lawrence to contend. But the Clemson quarterback is one small step ahead of Justin Fields and others in the "definitely will receive votes but definitely won't win" tier.
After BYU fell to Coastal Carolina in a hastily assembled yet highly entertaining game, Zach Wilson joined Fields, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris in that category.
Ranking factors include total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.
Unlikely Winners to Know
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Another strong performance from Fields bolstered Ohio State's chances of making the College Football Playoff. He accounted for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-12 demolition of Michigan State. However, the gap between Fields and Trask/Jones is insurmountable; Fields will finish third at best.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
In the last four games, Smith has collected 749 yards and 11 touchdowns. With two to play, he's racked up 80 catches for 1,305 yards and totaled 16 touchdowns. Though his quarterback, Jones, will be the primary recipient of votes, Smith is suddenly a large factor for Heisman votes and a potential top-five finisher.
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Wilson drops from a higher tier following the loss at Coastal Carolina. He'll garner scattered votes because of a season that features 3,210 yards of offense and 35 total touchdowns, and that's still a major accomplishment. Nevertheless, he's looking at a top-seven placement when voting is over.
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Harris has scored a nation-leading 20 rushing touchdowns yet is the third-best Heisman candidate on his team. What a ridiculous offense. Harris has amassed 1,285 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 1,038 and catching 26 passes for 247 yards.
3. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Last week: 3
At this point, it's probably a stretch to not include Trevor Lawrence in the "unlikely winner" category.
Trask and Jones both shredded the box score in a comfortable win, and Lawrence merely did quite well. He threw for 195 yards and a touchdown with an interception and rushed for 41 yards and two scores to guide Clemson past Virginia Tech 45-10.
In a vacuum, Lawrence's numbers are sensational. He's averaging 303.9 yards per game and 9.7 per attempt as a passer, totaling 26 touchdowns with only three turnovers. Clemson is 9-1, undefeated when he starts and headed to the ACC Championship Game.
But it would require an incredible and highly unforeseen meltdown from both Trask and Jones to keep Lawrence as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.
2. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Last week: 2
For several weeks, we've noted Trask at No. 2 is all about consistency. Your ranking may be different, and that's totally sound! If he's already ahead of Jones for you, Trask hasn't done anything to lose that spot lately either. It works both ways.
Trask continued his spectacular year with a routine 433 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions at Tennessee. While Florida only won 31-19, the 12-point margin is deceptive because the Vols scored twice in garbage time. This was another dominant performance from Trask and the offense.
Heading into the regular-season finale—home to LSU—Trask has 3,243 yards and 38 touchdowns to three interceptions.
The primary negative for Trask in this comparison is Florida's loss, while Alabama is 9-0. Jones has comparable numbers with better efficiency for an undefeated team. Trask has more touchdowns, but Florida doesn't have a Najee Harris.
Yeah, it's splitting hairs. In a race so evenly matched, however, that's a necessary part of making a decision.
Trask has a chance to flip the narrative in his favor when the Gators take on Jones and the Tide in the SEC Championship Game.
1. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Last week: 1
In the absence of a truly historic season, voters love records. Two of those, in separate ways, are working in Jones' favor.
Alabama is a perfect 9-0 and boasts a winning margin of 15-plus points in each game. Jones is the primary reason for that success, passing for 345.9 yards per game. To date, he's thrown for 3,113 yards, totaled 28 touchdowns and lost only three turnovers.
And at 12.2 yards per pass attempt, Jones is on pace to break Kyler Murray's FBS record of 11.6.
If voters fall in love with touchdowns—sometimes it happens!—the 10-score difference between Trask and Jones is substantial. That's not a defining trend historically, though.
Arkansas isn't a great team, but it's a sneaky-important comparison game for Jones. Trask cooked the Hogs for six touchdowns, so a mediocre showing from Jones may split a few hairs Trask's way.
Still, it's probable that the SEC Championship Game showdown will sway a larger portion of voters.
