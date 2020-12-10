Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 15

0 of 4

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Entering the final week of the 2020 regular season, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask are clearly atop the Heisman Trophy race.

If you squint hard enough, there's a small opportunity for Trevor Lawrence to contend. But the Clemson quarterback is one small step ahead of Justin Fields and others in the "definitely will receive votes but definitely won't win" tier.

After BYU fell to Coastal Carolina in a hastily assembled yet highly entertaining game, Zach Wilson joined Fields, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris in that category.

Ranking factors include total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.