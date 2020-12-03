Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 14

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Mac Jones and Kyle Trask were on the verge of making it a two-man race for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, but Trevor Lawrence's excellent return dulled that perception.

Unfortunately for Ohio State's Justin Fields, though, he's slipped from the highest tier and likely won't have enough games to recover. That has trimmed the list of legitimate contenders to Jones, Trask and Lawrence.

Historical trends show BYU's Zach Wilson is an improbable candidate to win—despite his stellar production—but he's on his own tier between the leading trio and the Fields-led group.

Ranking factors include total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.