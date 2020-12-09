Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Indians Ready to 'Aggressively' Listen to Offers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Francisco Lindor's time with the Cleveland Indians appears as if it will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Indians "by all accounts" are ready to "aggressively" listen to trade offers for their All-Star shortstop.

It's not a surprise that Lindor seems likely to be traded before the start of next season. Cleveland has spent the first two months of the offseason in cost-cutting mode.

The Indians declined team options for Carlos Santana, Brad Hand and Domingo Santana. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported last week that the team "might be eager" to move Carlos Carrasco, who has two years and $24 million remaining on his contract with a $14 million vesting option for 2023.

Lindor is projected to be Cleveland's highest-paid player in 2021. Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors estimated the 27-year-old will earn $21.5 million in his final season of arbitration.

Few players have been mentioned in trade rumors as often as Lindor over the past two years. The Los Angeles Dodgers had interest in the two-time Gold Glove winner last offseason, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

With Cleveland seemingly resigned to moving its franchise player, there would figure to be many suitors making calls about Lindor. He's an elite defensive shortstop who has a .285/.346/.488 career slash line and hit at least 32 homers in three consecutive seasons from 2017-19.