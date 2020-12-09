Overreactions: AEW/Impact Wrestling Partnership, Sting's Return and More

2 of 3

Sting is awesome. His presentation on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming was phenomenal. The staredown with Darby Allin was chill-inducing.

But that doesn't mean his debut in the company was a brilliant move by Tony Khan and the rest of the management team.

There is no denying Sting's star power and the attention he can help bring to AEW. He is a rare icon in the industry and a performer fans both young and old have a connection with. His name still means something in an industry that has oftentimes overused, abused and thrown away legends who no longer serve a purpose, so it is difficult to suggest that AEW would have been better off without him.

That still does not mean bringing in the face-painted legend was the right call.

AEW has a young nucleus, a core group of stars who are in the prime of their careers. Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley make up a roster that also includes Orange Cassidy, MJF, Sammy Guevara and countless others whose television time is relegated to AEW Dark because there is no room for them on the main broadcast.

And that number grows with every signing the company makes. There is a wealth of young, exciting, fresh talent who cannot make it on to Dynamite because there is no room for them. Young talent that was with the company from the beginning who watch on as AEW reaches out to established stars from the past to help boost their standing in the wrestling world.

Sting is 61 years old. For argument's sake, if WWE had brought him in right now and given him a prominent place on Raw or SmackDown, the backlash on the company for holding its young stars back in the name of presenting another over-the-hill legend would have been intense. It would have been passionate.

We have seen it every time The Undertaker comes back. The backlash has been vocal every time Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Steve Austin or even The Rock makes an appearance. WWE has all of this young talent, after all, and pushing them off of television to highlight a legend is a sacrilege.

Even Brock Lesnar, at only 43, is harshly criticized for taking the spotlight away from those deemed more deserving.

So, as awesome as it was to see Sting walk through the tunnel and to hear Tony Schiavone call "It's STIIIIIIIING" for the first time in two decades, let's not act like it was some revolutionary return that will not result in the same issues it did for WWE, even if he elevates Darby Allin in the process—remember, WWE used him to put Seth Rollins over, too.

Overreaction: Yes, and a somewhat hypocritical one at that