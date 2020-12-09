Lamar Jackson, Ravens Running Backs Make Statement in Win over Cowboys

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens used Tuesday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys as a statement to the rest of the league.

Jackson and his trio of running backs torched the Dallas defense all night long, and it gave us a reminder of what the Ravens offense can look like at full strength.

Additionally, Jackson hooked up with Marquise Brown on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. If Jackson refines the connection with his wide receivers, the Ravens could be even more dangerous on offense.

Baltimore's defense still needs to cut down on its yardage concessions, but it did enough on Tuesday to keep the Cowboys out of the end zone.

By limiting Dallas' touchdown potential, the Ravens forced field-goal opportunities that the visitors could not convert on.

Baltimore needs to make a few more improvements to surge out of the No. 9 seed in the AFC standings and into a wild-card position, but Tuesday's performance should help it build confidence ahead of the Week 14 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.