Cowboys' Defense Hands Ravens Easy Win as Dallas' Playoff Hopes Hang by Thread
It's been a difficult season for the Dallas Cowboys, and things didn't get better in a rare Tuesday night game in the NFL. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-17 at M&T Bank Stadium, dropping to 3-9 with their sixth defeat in seven games.
The Ravens took the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Miles Boykin with 8 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Beginning with that play, Baltimore outscored Dallas 27-7 the rest of the way, as the Cowboys struggled to stop the Ravens' rushing attack.
Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three of his four field-goal attempts, as the Cowboys failed to capitalize on chances to keep the game close.
The Cowboys are running out of time to make a run for the NFC East title, but they're still only two games back of the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, both of whom are 5-7.
Here are three takeaways from Dallas' loss on Tuesday night.
Defense Still Keeping Dallas from Finding Rhythm
The Ravens only had 107 passing yards, but that's because they were having so much success keeping the ball on the ground against the Cowboys' run defense.
Baltimore rushed for 294 yards with Jackson (94 yards and a touchdown) and running backs Gus Edwards (101 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (71 yards and a touchdown) all having big games.
It wasn't the first time that Dallas' defense has been gashed by an opposing rushing attack this season. Through 12 games, it's allowing an NFL-worst 167.8 rushing yards per contest. And it became clear early that Baltimore was going to take advantage—running for 161 yards on 16 attempts in the first half.
"I think today was obviously a different challenge than we've seen," Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said, per David Ginsburg of the Associated Press. "This is a unique offense. A very physical offensive line and the dynamic of the combination of the running backs and Lamar."
A different challenge but a familiar sight for the Cowboys' defense in 2020. They've allowed 200 or more rushing yards in a game four times this season, two shy of the single-season franchise record set in 1960 (their inaugural campaign), according to ESPN Stats & Info.
There are numerous reasons why it's been a tough season for Dallas, but its weak run defense is a big one.
Gallup Still Key Part of the Offense
One bright spot for the Cowboys came in the form of a breakthrough game for wide receiver Michael Gallup.
After the 24-year-old emerged as a top offensive weapon in 2019, his role in the offense has been much smaller this season. But he showed Tuesday night he can still be a key player for Dallas.
Gallup matched a season high with seven receptions, recording 86 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season and first since Week 3. He was targeted 11 times by quarterback Andy Dalton, one shy of his season high. His touchdown was a 13-yard grab that gave the Cowboys a 10-7 lead with 14:19 to go in the second quarter.
However, the Colorado State product is more concerned about the team's success than his own. And right now, it's not having much of that.
"You can have a good game, lose and it doesn't even feel like you had a good game, period," Gallup told the media after the game. "It's not fun at all for us."
Still, it was an encouraging sign for the Cowboys' offense that Gallup produced at such a high level. With fellow wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott, he is part of a group of playmakers that should be having success.
Perhaps if they do that over the final four weeks of the regular season, then Dallas can finish the year strong.
Playoff Hopes Now Slim but Still Possible
The Cowboys' final four regular-season games are all against teams with losing records: the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1), San Francisco 49ers (5-7), Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) and New York Giants (5-7). If Dallas can find a way to win out, it will finish the season at 7-9.
Most years, a 7-9 record isn't good enough to get into the playoffs, but the NFC East currently has four teams with losing records, so the Cowboys are still mathematically in this race. They also already beat the Giants once, which could help decide a potential tiebreaker later on.
While Dallas isn't going to be facing the best competition, it's been among the NFL's bottom-tier teams itself this season, particularly since losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury.
Anything can happen, though, and perhaps the Cowboys will get hot the next few weeks and make a push for the division title.
Regardless, Dallas is now ensured of having its first losing season since going 4-12 in 2015. And because it went 8-8 last season, it hasn't had a winning year since claiming its last NFC East title in 2018.
If the Cowboys are going to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, they likely can't lose to the Bengals on the road on Sunday. But even a win may not be enough to get their season on track now.