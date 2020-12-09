Cowboys' Defense Hands Ravens Easy Win as Dallas' Playoff Hopes Hang by Thread

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's been a difficult season for the Dallas Cowboys, and things didn't get better in a rare Tuesday night game in the NFL. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-17 at M&T Bank Stadium, dropping to 3-9 with their sixth defeat in seven games.

The Ravens took the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Miles Boykin with 8 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Beginning with that play, Baltimore outscored Dallas 27-7 the rest of the way, as the Cowboys struggled to stop the Ravens' rushing attack.

Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three of his four field-goal attempts, as the Cowboys failed to capitalize on chances to keep the game close.

The Cowboys are running out of time to make a run for the NFC East title, but they're still only two games back of the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, both of whom are 5-7.

Here are three takeaways from Dallas' loss on Tuesday night.