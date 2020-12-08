College Football Playoff 2020: Final Four Predictions After Top 25 Rankings

0 of 2

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The top four teams in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings did not change, but that does mean the number of potential playoff scenarios lost any momentum in the national conversation.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and either the Notre Dame Fighting Irish or Clemson Tigers still appear to have a direct path into the national semifinals.

Three of the top four programs will not be in action on Saturday, but only one of those is significant to the playoff hunt.

Ohio State's rivalry game with the Michigan Wolverines was cancelled, and as of now, it has not met the six-game threshold to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Even if the Buckeyes find an opponent for Saturday and play on December 19, they would still have significantly fewer games played than the other title contenders.

If Alabama and Ohio State remain undefeated and Clemson wins the rematch with Notre Dame, the four playoff teams appear to be set.

The situation gets stickier if Notre Dame eliminates Clemson from playoff contention and the sixth-ranked Florida Gators upset Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

For now, Alabama looks like it is strong enough to avoid an upset, which likely opens one spot if Notre Dame wins the ACC Championship Game, but that is not a guarantee with the way Clemson is playing.