Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD Will Discuss Contract, State of Program After Season

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will meet with athletic director Warde Manuel about the state of the program following the conclusion of the Big Ten season.

Those talks may happen sooner than expected after the Wolverines saw their season-ending Saturday contest against No. 4 Ohio State canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19. Michigan has no games scheduled after this week.

"Jim and I will meet at the end of the year to discuss the program," Manuel told reporters. "... That's where we'll be at the end of the season."

The AD said a season-ending meeting with Harbaugh has become the norm.

The Wolverines went 2-4 this season with losses to Michigan State, No. 13 Indiana, No. 13 Wisconsin and Penn State. A game slated for Maryland last week was also canceled because of a high number of COVID cases.

That type of performance on the field has disappointed many around Ann Arbor, but it may not spark the end of the Harbaugh era just yet.

According to David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Manuel and Harbaugh have begun discussing a contract extension that would give the athletic department more flexibility next year:

"The extension would offer Harbaugh a lower base salary than he currently has and a lower buyout figure, making it easier to fire him next year if needed, according to a source with direct knowledge of the conversations, who confirmed an earlier report of the same details."

Michigan insider John U. Bacon further reported at least five NFL teams have expressed interest in hiring Harbaugh, but it's unclear if any official job offers have been made.

In six seasons leading the Wolverines, Harbaugh is 49-22 (34-16 Big Ten) with his alma mater with one victory in five bowl game appearances.