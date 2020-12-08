Michigan vs. Ohio State Canceled Due to Wolverines' COVID-19 Outbreak

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Michigan officially announced its game against Ohio State scheduled for Saturday will be canceled as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Athletic director Warde Manuel explained the news in a statement:

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days. We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."

Michigan was also forced to cancel last week's game against Maryland as a result of positive tests.

There was optimism the team would be able to return this week, and it even held limited workouts Tuesday, according to Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

However, the team had 14 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 last week, and the increasing number of players in quarantine forced the program to cancel its scheduled game Saturday. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Michigan "was going to be without around 45 players" because of positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injured players.

The Wolverines are now set to end their season with a 2-4 record.

The changes have larger implications for Ohio State, which has the best record in the Big Ten at 5-0 but is one game short of the minimum required to participate in the Big Ten Championship Game.

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the conference's athletic directors could change the requirements to allow the Buckeyes in the title game, but he added that "it won't be an easy decision."

Though a conference championship is not a requirement for teams to make the College Football Playoff, a win would look good on the resume of Ohio State, which is currently ranked No. 4.

One potential solution could be changing the schedule to give the Buckeyes a new opponent for Saturday, as Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic suggested:

Schedules around the country have been fluid in 2020 as conferences try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.