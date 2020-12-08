    Report: James Harden Reports to Rockets Amid Nets, 76ers Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020
    FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Harden has not reported to training camp with the Rockets and coach Stephen Silas says he did not know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    James Harden's club-hopping holdout is apparently over.   

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Harden arrived in Houston on Tuesday and was tested for COVID-19 as part of the league's protocols. Provided he tests negative, he will be limited to individual drills for the time being until he's cleared for group work.

    Harden has been absent over the first few days of Rockets camp amid an offseason trade request. During that time, he's been pictured without a mask at several clubs, partying in Atlanta with rapper Lil Baby and in Las Vegas.

    Rockets head coach Stephen Silas initially said Harden was expected in Houston on Sunday for individual work, but he never showed up. Silas updated reporters Monday, saying there was "no timetable" for Harden's arrival.

    "There is no timetable, as far as I know. It is a setback," Silas said. "You want your best player to be here. He's not here, and he has a reason, but that's on him to tell whoever what the reason is."

    Harden has been steadfast on his desire to leave Houston for a championship contender, specifically the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported he has expanded his pool of potential teams to include the Philadelphia 76ers and other contenders, but there has been no traction in trade talks.

    The Rockets are reportedly willing to make the situation uncomfortable in order to get a trade package that works for them over the long term.

    It could be argued the situation is already uncomfortable and is now bordering on toxic. By not reporting and failing to adhere to NBA protocols regarding COVID-19, Harden was essentially in breach of contract without any known consequences. It's possible the team or NBA chooses to fine him for his actions; the partygoing would specifically violate league policy on COVID-19, though he may be in a gray area because he was yet to report to the team.

    If Harden isn't moved soon, he may have a difficult time repairing his relationship with teammates. It would be fair if some players were angered by Harden's off-court actions amid a pandemic that's spiking across the nation.

    Whatever the case, it appears we'll be getting some answers from the man himself soon enough. 

