Randy Orton Beats 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC

Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Inferno match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view Sunday night.

Orton was fighting out of the Mandible Claw when he shoved Wyatt into the flames lining the ring. Still, ablaze, The Fiend ran into the ring and received an RKO.

The Viper wasn't content to stop there, though. He doused The Fiend in gasoline and lit him on fire to close out the show.

The two men go back several years, which is the crux of their current rivalry, although recent events have added additional layers to the storyline.

Leading up to WrestleMania 33, Orton was part of The Wyatt Family, but after he won the Royal Rumble match and Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, The Viper turned on his former ally by burning down his compound.

As has been the case since The Fiend emerged, Orton's past transgressions were brought up as the reason for why he was out for revenge. The Fiend never forgets what happened to Wyatt in the past, and Orton quickly learned that.

During The Viper's brief stint as WWE champion after beating Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell in October, The Fiend seemed to get inside his head.

Orton dropped the title to McIntyre on a subsequent episode of Raw, and his attempt to earn a rematch for the title was ruined by The Fiend, who distracted him during a match against AJ Styles.

With The Viper officially out of the WWE title picture, he shifted his sole focus to Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, who has become a vital part of Wyatt's character in recent months.

Since Orton has long been known for playing mind games on his opponents, it came as no surprise when he attempted to flip the script by suggesting she was The Fiend's weakness.

During an appearance on "A Moment of Bliss," Orton scooped The Goddess into his arms, which clearly distressed The Fiend. The Viper handed her over to his rival and slid out of the ring with a smile on his face, knowing he had struck a nerve.

On the Dec. 7 edition of Raw, Orton had a match against the Firefly FunHouse version of Wyatt, but there was no true finish, as the lights went out and he transformed into The Fiend before putting the Mandible Claw on Orton.

Orton tried to get back at Wyatt by locking him inside a box and setting it ablaze on the go-home episode of Raw prior to TLC, but The Fiend emerged unscathed and put the Mandible Claw on The Viper again, which was the motivation for the Firefly Inferno match.

Both Orton and Wyatt had plenty of motivation to get revenge Sunday, but it was The Viper who came out on top and finally got back at The Fiend for costing him a title match.

