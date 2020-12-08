WFT's Alex Smith on Bloody Wound vs. Steelers: 'Never Had One Gush Like That'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Alex Smith didn't come out of Monday's 23-17 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers unscathed, but the Washington Football Team quarterback had a positive attitude about the situation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smith talked about the bloody ankle he suffered right before halftime.

"I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one. It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime," he said. "I've never had one gush like that."

Fox cameras caught the Football Team's medical staff taping up Smith's ankle after he appeared to get cleated on a play late in the second quarter.

Whenever anything happens to Smith's legs, there is going to be an instant cause for panic because of the broken leg he suffered during a Nov. 18, 2018 game against the Houston Texans.

That injury caused Smith to miss the entire 2019 season and nearly resulted in doctors having to amputate his right leg due to multiple complications concerning the initial injury.

Monday's injury occurred on Smith's left leg, so that did take some of the initial concern away. The 36-year-old was able to get patched up by the medical staff and remained in the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington certainly benefited from having Smith under center. He threw for 296 yards against the Steelers, including a crucial 29-yard completion to Cam Sims on 3rd-and-4 that set the Football Team up for the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers entered Monday's game as the NFL's last remaining undefeated team with an 11-0 record. The Football Team held them to a season-low 17 points and just 21 rushing yards.

Since Smith took over as Washington's starting quarterback in Week 10, the team has won three of four games and is tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East with a 5-7 record.