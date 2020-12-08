    No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Tulsa Canceled Saturday Because of COVID-19 Outbreak

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020

    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell works the sideline during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. No. 8 Cincinnati's game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday, Oct. 15, the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Saturday's scheduled game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been canceled amid a COVID-19 outbreak with the Bearcats.

    The regular-season matchup was scheduled for Dec. 12, a week before the two teams play in the AAC Championship Game. The conference title game, set for Dec. 19, is currently slated to go ahead as scheduled.

    Cincinnati has not played since a Nov. 21 win over UCF. The Bearcats' game against Temple, originally scheduled for Nov. 28, was also canceled because of COVID-19 issues at both schools.

    The rash of cancellations may hurt Cincinnati's bid for a College Football Playoff berth. The Bearcats are No. 7 in the CFP rankings with an 8-0 record, but back-to-back wins over Tulsa would have been resume boosters.

    Cincinnati would be the first non-Power Five team (aside from Notre Dame) to make the playoff. The school will undoubtedly need help from Power Five teams, as it seems likely the committee would favor one-loss teams from major conferences.

    The cancellation of the Bearcats' final two regular-season games could also create an "out of sight, out of mind" mentality for the committee.

