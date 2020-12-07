LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving's Kevin Durant Comments 'Hurt Me a Little Bit'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Even LeBron James was taken aback upon hearing Kyrie Irving call Kevin Durant the first teammate he felt could equal his ability as a clutch shooter.

During an October appearance on ‎The ETCs with Kevin Durant, Irving said: "I felt like I was the best option on every team I've played for down the stretch." He added that playing for the Nets with a healthy Durant "is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That motherf--ker can make that shot too."

James addressed those comments on Road Trippin' earlier this month. He said he wanted to seek out the full transcript to understand the full context and hearing Irving say that "hurt me a little bit":

