    WFT's Chase Young Says Ravens 'Exposed Some Things' About Steelers

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 8, 2020

    Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young #99 reacts following a 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    After Chase Young and the Washington Football Team handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season Monday night, the rookie defensive end gave some of the credit to Pittsburgh's last opponent.

    The Baltimore Ravens, who were missing 16 players during Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh because of their COVID-19 outbreak—including 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson—pushed the undefeated Steelers to the edge in a 19-14 loss. On Monday, Washington used that game to formulate their game plan to upend the Steelers.

    "Baltimore exposed some things," Young said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala

    "We went and watched film, and we put ourselves in the best position to make plays," Young said

    Last week, the Ravens limited Roethlisberger to 266 passing yards and one touchdown while also picking him off once. 

    On Monday, Washington's defense forced a pair of fumbles before former Steeler Jon Bostic came up big against his former team. 

    With both teams tied at 17 nearing the two-minute warning, Bostic picked off Ben Roethlisberger on 1st-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 25-yard line to set up the Dustin Hopkins' game-winning 45-yard field goal with 17 seconds left. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I feel like we just played with more passion," Young said. "I feel like we was flying around; you can feel our energy if you was watching the game. We just love each other, and we're gonna keep going." 

    Monday's win extended Washington's winning streak to three games, following up defeats of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals as the team improved to 5-7 and tied the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

    The 11-1 Steelers travel to Buffalo to face the 8-3 Bills on Sunday. 

    Related

      Steelers Upset by Washington Football Team for 1st Loss

      Steelers Upset by Washington Football Team for 1st Loss
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Steelers Upset by Washington Football Team for 1st Loss

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers

      Washington RB will not return to matchup due to toe injury

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Baltimore QB comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game vs. Cowboys

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report