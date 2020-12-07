WFT's Chase Young Says Ravens 'Exposed Some Things' About Steelers

Justin Berl/Associated Press

After Chase Young and the Washington Football Team handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season Monday night, the rookie defensive end gave some of the credit to Pittsburgh's last opponent.

The Baltimore Ravens, who were missing 16 players during Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh because of their COVID-19 outbreak—including 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson—pushed the undefeated Steelers to the edge in a 19-14 loss. On Monday, Washington used that game to formulate their game plan to upend the Steelers.

"Baltimore exposed some things," Young said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

"We went and watched film, and we put ourselves in the best position to make plays," Young said.

Last week, the Ravens limited Roethlisberger to 266 passing yards and one touchdown while also picking him off once.

On Monday, Washington's defense forced a pair of fumbles before former Steeler Jon Bostic came up big against his former team.

With both teams tied at 17 nearing the two-minute warning, Bostic picked off Ben Roethlisberger on 1st-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 25-yard line to set up the Dustin Hopkins' game-winning 45-yard field goal with 17 seconds left.

"I feel like we just played with more passion," Young said. "I feel like we was flying around; you can feel our energy if you was watching the game. We just love each other, and we're gonna keep going."

Monday's win extended Washington's winning streak to three games, following up defeats of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals as the team improved to 5-7 and tied the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

The 11-1 Steelers travel to Buffalo to face the 8-3 Bills on Sunday.