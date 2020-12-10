Ranking the Best Coaching Jobs in College Football

Ranking the Best Coaching Jobs in College FootballDecember 10, 2020
A handful of college football programs can lay claim to having the best framework in place for a head coach.
But which programs belong at the top?
Historical prowess plays into the equation, sure, but there are plenty of other factors, such as program support and big money being filtered into it, as well as the team facilities, geographic location and accompanying recruiting base, conference affiliation and more.
There are even more things to consider when a coach is offered a gig at another school. In some cases, it's a no-brainer to take the job because of the prestige, proximity to prospects and program power. Other programs have big names that aren't worth what they used to be.
Trying to take all of these aspects into consideration, we generated a top-12 list that is no doubt going to make many of you grumble, but there's a method behind the madness. As always, several worthy somebodies had to be left out.
The LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions and Miami Hurricanes narrowly missed but easily could be on others' lists. The Bayou Bengals have a great recruiting base and recent success, but there was little justification for putting them over any of these 12 in part because of their tough path to compete for championships in the SEC West and the fact that their recruiting base is not as broad as A&M's.
FSU didn't make it because of its recent struggles and the fact that it has to battle the Hurricanes and Gators for recruits. Penn State doesn't have as solid of a recruiting base as others, and its recent issues knocked it down a little. And Miami doesn't have a facilities commitment from leadership.
Teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska and Washington would have been on the next rung down the list. Let's take a look at the ones that made it.
12. Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies decided a few years ago to pony up enough money to land Jimbo Fisher from Florida State.
Three years later, Fisher has the Aggies (7-1) on the brink of the College Football Playoff, and he has done a terrific job of rebuilding the program torn apart by the mediocrity of former coach Kevin Sumlin. Fisher's ability to bring over defensive coordinator Mike Elko from Notre Dame was huge too.
When you throw around the kind of money they are in College Station, it's attractive to any coach.
But there are plenty of other factors too.
The Aggies are in the SEC, where football is king. Yes, they are situated in the rugged SEC West, where Alabama reigns and LSU is coming off a national championship. Auburn is firmly in the national conversation most seasons too. That makes things difficult.
Any coach who accepts big money from the Aggies needs to know he's stepping into a hornet's nest, but there are plenty of things in place to be successful.
Kyle Field is one of the biggest stadiums in college football, and A&M fans are some of the nation's most loyal and dedicated. Now out of Texas' shadow and rarely having to concern themselves with the Longhorns, the Aggies are able to pave their own way.
When you throw in the immense talent level in Texas, where football is second to none, there's hardly any reason for recruiters to venture outside of the state unless it's for a select few prospects.
There are tons of reasons to love what A&M has to offer, but the pitfall is a rigorous schedule week in and week out.
11. Clemson Tigers
It's difficult to separate Dabo Swinney from Clemson football. That's because, in the modern era, he made Tigers football; he built it from mediocrity into a powerhouse factory in his own image.
Yes, the Tigers won a national championship in 1981 and have been a decent program since then, but Swinney has already won two titles.
What happens after Swinney, though? Will Clemson continue to build off his success, or will it go back into the shadows?
The program is on this list because, outside of Alabama, it is the cream of college football. Miami is on its way back, and the addition of Notre Dame (even if it's just temporary) elevated conference clout in 2020. But the ACC is down, so without a strong Florida State or Virginia Tech, Clemson doesn't have to navigate a minefield of terrific teams.
The athletic department has a renewed, huge commitment to the program with a football-exclusive facility. That along with the great stadium at Death Valley make the Tigers an attractive landing spot.
Recruiting-wise, the Carolinas produce quality talent every year. But Georgia, Florida and Alabama have been fertile grounds during Swinney's tenure, and there's no reason to think that will change anytime soon.
It's not out of the ordinary for the "new money" programs to wind up stealing from powerhouses of yesteryear. Florida State and Florida have done it, and they've built several decades of prowess.
Yet Clemson's rise to glory has elevated the stature of this job, and there's no reason to think the person who follows Swinney is going to have to do immediate rebuilding.
10. Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners have been a destination program for many years, dating back to the Southwest Conference days in the 1910s.
The school has a terrific stadium and other facilities, and it has the clout of being in the College Football Playoff three times since the inception of the final four in 2014.
If you're an explosive offensive player, why wouldn't you want to play for head coach Lincoln Riley in Norman? It was the same way during the Bob Stoops era, as he brought the program back to a level of national prowess last experienced under Barry Switzer.
Oklahoma has a long tradition of being a top program along with a new, hip reputation as being one of the "it" places for college football prospects.
One of the concerns, however, for any coach who would replace Riley is the lack of a firm foundation for a recruiting base.
Yes, the Sooners have been able to lure prospects from all corners of the country. But they have to battle Texas, Texas A&M and other Lone Star State programs, along with LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and the other "national brand" programs, for recruits in the state of Texas.
There are a lot of reasons why Oklahoma belongs on this list, and it should be a destination locations for coaches for the next several years.
9. Oregon Ducks
The two words that need to be the focus when discussing Oregon as a destination for college coaches are short and simple: Nike money.
Sports apparel mogul Phil Knight is a Ducks alum and major donor, and Oregon's state-of-the-art facilities have his handprints all over them.
The Ducks have developed a reputation for being a cool place to play football, and the array of uniforms puts them on the cutting edge of trends.
Head coach Mario Cristobal has proved that it isn't too difficult to pull some of the top prospects out of talent-rich California, and Eugene is a beautiful area.
All three of the above factors help to lure prospects to Oregon, and the program's brand is getting to level of where it was during Chip Kelly's coaching days with the Ducks from 2009 to '12 (if not beyond).
Though the Ducks haven't won a national title, they were the Pac-12's best team in 2019 and have won 12 conference titles.
In a Pac-12 ripe for the picking, Oregon has a legit opportunity to battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff every year. Are there a lot of great prospects to poach in the Pacific Northwest? No, but there are a lot of reasons why kids want to play in Eugene and why coaches want to lead that program.
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When you go to South Bend in October with the leaves changing, look up at historic Notre Dame Stadium and see Touchdown Jesus peeking over the top, it's about as close to football heaven as you can get.
Throw in the outstanding academics at the university, and there are a lot of reasons why the Catholic university is one of the most storied programs in the sport.
In that stadium, it is easy to let your mind drift back to the days of Knute Rockne, Paul Hornung, Tony Rice and other names in college football lore. Who wouldn't want to be a part of it?
As far as a recruiting base, the Irish have strongholds in the Northeast, Midwest and do well in California.
Tradition meshed with current success are ideal ingredients for the Irish to remain at the national forefront. And while many believe Brian Kelly is underpaid, Notre Dame is a private school with plenty of donors. Paying a coach top dollar is not an issue.
Notre Dame's Guglielmino Athletics Complex was state-of-the-art when it opened in 2005, but it's modest compared to some of the facilities that have been built lately. Still, it's very nice, and the program's history is enough to help woo players.
7. Texas Longhorns
When it comes to the beloved Longhorns, there's no such thing as too much. Everything's bigger in Texas, including the disappointments.
There's a lot of noise around the program, and that's never a good thing. It's hard to be successful when you've got a ton of hands in the cookie jar. Then there's the pressure of a passionate fanbase that's sick of mediocrity.
Regardless, Texas is a dream job for almost anybody. It would be higher on the list if not for the dysfunction that has permeated the program in recent years.
The Longhorns' ability to pay is the biggest thing, and though the program largely has underachieved with just four national championships—which is nothing to sneeze at, but considering the prestige of the program, you'd expect more—it has all the required elements to build a powerhouse.
Nobody does high school football like the Lone Star State, and many prospects grow up wanting to play for the Horns. Still, Charlie Strong struggled to a 16-21 record over three years, and Tom Herman hasn't turned his elite recruiting into the expected success.
That's why there have been plenty of rumors lately about moving on from Herman. But for years, there were whispers of luring Nick Saban away from Alabama. This season, there were whispers of getting Urban Meyer to come out of retirement.
None of that has materialized, which can't be good for the program's relationship with Herman. Nonetheless, the facilities, money and fertile recruiting grounds in a state passionate about football make Texas one of the top coaching destinations in the country.
6. Florida Gators
Florida perhaps doesn't have the tradition as some of the programs on this list. Even so, the Gators have built nearly three decades of strong football dating back to coach Steve Spurrier. And in 2005, Urban Meyer kick-started his Hall of Fame career after cutting his teeth at Utah.
Since then, there have been fits and starts, but third-year coach Dan Mullen has Florida in the Top Six of the playoff rankings and right on the cusp of greatness again. The Gators beat Georgia this year and are set to represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game, so there are plenty of reasons for excitement.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium—or The Swamp, as it's known—is a big, loud stadium, and it's hard for opponents to overcome the heat and humidity during much of the first half of the season. The program also has quality facilities and a commitment to winning.
Perhaps the best aspect of the Gators program is its location. Though Gainesville is not on a beach, it isn't far from one, and it's close to Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orlando, which are all home to some of the nation's top talent.
The Gators aren't too far from Miami, so they can pluck several prospects from under The U's nose. And they can poach from the panhandle, especially with the Seminoles struggling for several years. Florida also typically has success getting players from the state of Georgia or the rest of the Southeast.
There are many reasons to have success in Gainesville, and this is why fans find it maddening that UF has swung and missed on dud coaches like Ron Zook, Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain in recent memory.
5. Michigan Wolverines
When the Brady Hoke era ended in shambles for Michigan, Big Blue went out and got alumnus Jim Harbaugh, who happened to be one of the biggest coaching names on the planet.
Stunningly, the Harbaugh era has been rife with underachievement, which is why the Wolverines probably are going to be on the market for a new head coach sometime soon.
Their pool is going to be different than most.
Michigan has been a powerhouse for more than a century dating back to the days of Fielding Yost, Fritz Crisler, Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr. The Wolverines have more wins than any other program in college football history, and they play in Michigan Stadium, aka The Big House.
The facilities are at the top-notch too. When Jameis Winston stopped by Ann Arbor to talk to Harbaugh before going to the NFL draft in 2015, he was impressed.
"These guys don't know how blessed they are to have this kind of facility," Winston told the media, according to UHND.com's Scott Janssen. "I mean, Florida State, we're a very prestigious school, we have nice stuff, but we don't have this. I'm sorry, I love Florida State. Go 'Noles 'til the day I die, but they're so much [more] advanced than us."
While Michigan isn't the hottest of hotbeds as far as talent goes, Big Blue recruits everywhere, and it has tons of success in the Mid-Atlantic region, Ohio and have the talent-rich Detroit area. The Wolverines typically have several signees from the Southeast and California as well.
The national brand is strong, and it's why big names like Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell should be interested when the school and Harbaugh finally part ways.
The boosters are hungry for a winner, and they've proved they will pay big money for the coach they think will lead them there. Yes, the Wolverines have to navigate one of the nation's top programs in Ohio State every year, but the position is worth it.
4. Georgia Bulldogs
It may be a bit controversial to say Georgia has surpassed Florida as the best place to be a head coach in the SEC East, but unlike the Gators, UGA doesn't have to share its in-state talent with another elite team in the Peach State. Georgia Tech isn't up to the Bulldogs' level, and the Yellow Jackets don't really recruit the same players as Kirby Smart.
Yes, the Dawgs must keep every other team (including Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Clemson and Florida State) from stealing the best players, but Mark Richt did a good enough job of it during his tenure, and Smart has been able to as well.
When it comes to recruiting areas, Georgia's is just as good if not better than the Gators', especially with Atlanta's surge in the past few years as perhaps the best metro area for talent in the country.
Athens is probably the best town in the SEC, and there is plenty of big money swirling around the program with the desire to return the Bulldogs to their heyday and win their first national title since 1980.
With a state-of-the-art football-only facility expected to have the first phase ready next year, the Dawgs are proving they are firmly in the arms race to be one of the nation's top programs.
And Smart has elevated the Bulldogs' national brand. Consider the fact that guys like tight end Darnell Washington (No. 2 athlete in 2020) and Kelee Ringo (No. 1 corner) decided to head to Athens from Las Vegas and Arizona, respectively.
The G is one of the "it" places for recruits these days. Who wouldn't want to coach at Georgia?
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
From Woody Hayes to Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, Ohio State has proved for decades it can hire the top coaches.
When those guys got a chance to lead in Columbus, their profiles only grew, and great coaches have become legends.
Ohio State uses its location in a major metropolitan area to its advantage. While you don't normally hear about how much talent the state has, Ohio produces a lot of it. In 2020, the program had the fifth-ranked class in the nation.
The program does an exceptional job of recruiting in Texas and Florida, so the team gets a great blend of prospects who grow up in the Midwest wanting to be Buckeyes and out-of-state talent.
The Woody Hayes Athletic Center is a little more than a year removed from a roughly $20 million face-lift, and Ohio Stadium is a college football staple steeped in tradition.
With the way Meyer escalated the program, Ohio State morphed into an SEC-type team in the Big Ten. There's no slow, plodding football. There are athletes all over the field, and the Buckeyes are No. 4 in the latest playoff rankings this year.
Ohio State can afford to pay anyone it wants, and it usually keeps its coach for as long as it desires. There's no denying Ohio State is a regal program, and it belongs firmly in the top five havens for coaches.
2. USC Trojans
From the historic uniforms to the Coliseum to a reign that includes 11 national championships, the USC Trojans have everything a coach could want in a college football program.
They have a well-known national brand, and their famous football alumni contribute to a proud pedigree that has spanned the better part of a century. Whenever the Trojans' job is open, it can draw the top candidates around.
That's why it's so surprising to see how far the program has fallen since Pete Carroll left to coach the Seattle Seahawks following the 2009 campaign.
If you can't recruit to Hollywood, you can't recruit. Many kids around the country (and the world) grow up wanting to visit Los Angeles, and USC plays in L.A. in one of the most famed stadiums in college football. And there's the pageantry of the Rose Bowl.
California is full of elite high school football talent, and it is not only a quarterback factory but also a hotbed for some of the top prep coaches and programs in the country.
Yes, things haven't been great under Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, Steve Sarkisian or Clay Helton, but USC is a sleeping giant sitting on a talent goldmine with all of its history. It did also win the Pac-12 title in 2017 and has produced waves of NFL talent.
The Trojans have everything a coach wants, including the deep pockets and a spot in a Power Five conference that will mean the opportunity to compete for championships. The school also opened the John McKay Center in 2012.
USC has it all, and that's why it's so high on this list.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
When the Alabama Crimson Tide made the decision to pay Nick Saban in 2006 after Rich Rodriguez turned them down, it changed the landscape of college football forever.
Not only did it introduce huge money into college coaching, but it also woke up the sport's sleeping giant, which had been mostly mediocre for more than a decade.
Fourteen historic years and five national titles later, Alabama is a powerhouse, and there's seemingly nothing that can stop it. Yes, it's because of Saban, and yes, things will inevitably slow down once he steps away from the game. But there's no program in the country that's healthier.
Besides being an NFL football factory, the Tide are one of college football's revenue kings. They can hire whomever they want.
Before you say the Yellowhammer State doesn't produce the type of talent seen in Florida, Georgia, Texas and California, that's correct, but it does have its share of star prospects. Alabama is also close to the hotbeds of Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and others, and it has a large footprint in those states.
With Saban at the helm, Alabama has lured the nation's top prospects to Tuscaloosa, and there's no bigger brand. Its program is mentioned seemingly everywhere, including commercials, television shows, music and in every second breath in college football coverage.
It takes a village to run a college football program, and Alabama has a massive support system, big-money boosters and some of the best facilities in the country.
The No. 1 team in the latest playoff rankings is the best coaching gig too.