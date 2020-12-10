Ranking the Best Coaching Jobs in College Football

0 of 12

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

A handful of college football programs can lay claim to having the best framework in place for a head coach.

But which programs belong at the top?

Historical prowess plays into the equation, sure, but there are plenty of other factors, such as program support and big money being filtered into it, as well as the team facilities, geographic location and accompanying recruiting base, conference affiliation and more.

There are even more things to consider when a coach is offered a gig at another school. In some cases, it's a no-brainer to take the job because of the prestige, proximity to prospects and program power. Other programs have big names that aren't worth what they used to be.

Trying to take all of these aspects into consideration, we generated a top-12 list that is no doubt going to make many of you grumble, but there's a method behind the madness. As always, several worthy somebodies had to be left out.

The LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions and Miami Hurricanes narrowly missed but easily could be on others' lists. The Bayou Bengals have a great recruiting base and recent success, but there was little justification for putting them over any of these 12 in part because of their tough path to compete for championships in the SEC West and the fact that their recruiting base is not as broad as A&M's.

FSU didn't make it because of its recent struggles and the fact that it has to battle the Hurricanes and Gators for recruits. Penn State doesn't have as solid of a recruiting base as others, and its recent issues knocked it down a little. And Miami doesn't have a facilities commitment from leadership.

Teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska and Washington would have been on the next rung down the list. Let's take a look at the ones that made it.