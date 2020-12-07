LeBron James Comments on Load Management Ahead of Lakers Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the start of the 2020-21 NBA season coming with a brief eight-week turnaround from when the Los Angeles Lakers hoisted the championship trophy, star LeBron James was honest about the expectations for his performance, acknowledging the possibility of load management moving forward.

"We'll be as smart as we can be," James said, noting that "every game matters," per USA Today's Mark Medina. "We're very [conscientious] of what we do going forward."

Last season, James averaged 34.6 minutes per game—the most on the team—before contributing 36.3 minutes through 21 postseason starts en route to the title.

