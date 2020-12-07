    Video: Russell Westbrook Wears No. 4 Wizards Jersey for 1st Time After Trade

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook is starting fresh with the Washington Wizards, including a new number as revealed Monday:  

    The nine-time All-Star wore No. 0 with both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets but will now wear No. 4 with Washington.

    He explained the reasoning for the number switch at media day last week, via Jordan Heck of Sporting News:

    "Obviously I could have stayed with zero if I wanted to, but I just decided to [pick four]. It's kind of my first time in my career I can go back to my original number. When I got to Oklahoma, even at UCLA, I got there, Arron Afflalo had it at UCLA. Then I got to Oklahoma City, Nick Collison had it. Then when I got to Houston, Danuel House had it. So I didn't have an opportunity to kind of go back to my original number. Four is my favorite number. It reminds me and it gives me a sense of my roots and where I started from and where I get it from."

    Westbrook wore No. 4 in high school in California.

    The 2016-17 MVP spent the first 11 years of his career with the Thunder, but he has now been traded twice in two years. The Rockets shipped him to the Wizards last week in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round pick.

