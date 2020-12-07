Nets' Steve Nash on James Harden Trade Rumors: It's the 'Elephant in the Room'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash referred to James Harden trade rumors as "the elephant in the room" but noted he plans to "leave the elephant be," per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Harden has at least two more seasons under contract with the Houston Rockets, but he missed the start of the team's training camp Sunday. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the guard has "expressed a desire to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Harden was "singularly focused" on a trade to the Nets.

Wojnarowski also reported Harden has had conversations with Kevin Durant about joining the team, but Durant strongly denied those rumors:

Though a trade could greatly affect the landscape of the NBA, Nash has to prepare for the season without Harden as he begins his first year as a head coach.

The Hall of Fame point guard takes over a team that finished 35-37 last season, good for the No. 7 seed in the East, despite zero contributions from Durant and only 20 games from Kyrie Irving. Adding the two All-Stars to the lineup could make the squad into a legitimate contender in 2020-21.

According to Fanduel, the Nets are listed at 6-1 to win the NBA title, third-best odds in the league behind only the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.