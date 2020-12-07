    Nets' Steve Nash on James Harden Trade Rumors: It's the 'Elephant in the Room'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Two-time NBA most valuable player Steve Nash is introduced into the Suns Ring of Fire at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash referred to James Harden trade rumors as "the elephant in the room" but noted he plans to "leave the elephant be," per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

    Harden has at least two more seasons under contract with the Houston Rockets, but he missed the start of the team's training camp Sunday. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the guard has "expressed a desire to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets."

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Harden was "singularly focused" on a trade to the Nets.

    Wojnarowski also reported Harden has had conversations with Kevin Durant about joining the team, but Durant strongly denied those rumors:

    Though a trade could greatly affect the landscape of the NBA, Nash has to prepare for the season without Harden as he begins his first year as a head coach.

    The Hall of Fame point guard takes over a team that finished 35-37 last season, good for the No. 7 seed in the East, despite zero contributions from Durant and only 20 games from Kyrie Irving. Adding the two All-Stars to the lineup could make the squad into a legitimate contender in 2020-21.

    According to Fanduel, the Nets are listed at 6-1 to win the NBA title, third-best odds in the league behind only the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Harden Still Not with the Team

      Rockets HC says James Harden's absence is a 'setback' and there's no timetable for his return

      Harden Still Not with the Team
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Still Not with the Team

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Teams to Get $30M Each

      All 30 teams will receive $30M to help with financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (Sports Business Journal)

      NBA Teams to Get $30M Each
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Teams to Get $30M Each

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside the John Wall-DeMarcus Cousins Bromance

      Can a decades-long friendship that started a dynasty at Kentucky put the Rockets back on the map? 📲

      Inside the John Wall-DeMarcus Cousins Bromance
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the John Wall-DeMarcus Cousins Bromance

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      It’s Intensity, High Competition ... and KD ... on Day 1 of Full Squad Training Camp

      It’s Intensity, High Competition ... and KD ... on Day 1 of Full Squad Training Camp
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      It’s Intensity, High Competition ... and KD ... on Day 1 of Full Squad Training Camp

      NetsDaily
      via NetsDaily