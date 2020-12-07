    Report: NBA Teams to Receive $30M Each to Help with Finances Amid COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA is giving each team a cash distribution of $30 million to help with finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to John Lombardo of Sports Business Journal (h/t ESPN).

    The league reportedly used the private placement market to raise $900 million, which will now help teams dealing with cash-flow issues.

    These notes are expected to be paid back with interest within three or four years.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

