Report: NBA Teams to Receive $30M Each to Help with Finances Amid COVID-19

The NBA is giving each team a cash distribution of $30 million to help with finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to John Lombardo of Sports Business Journal (h/t ESPN).

The league reportedly used the private placement market to raise $900 million, which will now help teams dealing with cash-flow issues.

These notes are expected to be paid back with interest within three or four years.

