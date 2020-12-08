College Football Picks: Week 15 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 8

Associated Press

No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) vs. Illinois (2-4), Noon ET

A week after upsetting Wisconsin to climb all the way to No. 11 in the AP poll, Northwestern suffered a 29-20 loss at Michigan State, turning the ball over four times and rushing for just 63 yards on 37 carries.

Last week's game against Minnesota was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Golden Gophers, which means the Wildcats had an additional week of practice to iron out the issues they had against the Spartans. Illinois has played well in its last three games but lacks the offensive firepower to move the ball consistently against the Northwestern defense.

Prediction: Northwestern 31, Illinois 17

No. 14 BYU (9-1) vs. San Diego State (4-3), 10 p.m. ET

How will BYU respond to its first loss?

Despite losing both games, San Diego State held good offensive teams in Nevada (26 points) and Colorado (20) in check, limiting Buffaloes star running back Jarek Broussard to 3.9 yards per carry in a high-volume game.

The Cougars are the better team and will come out on top, but this is going to be closer than most expect.

Prediction: BYU 27, San Diego State 14

No. 13 Oklahoma (7-2) at West Virginia (5-4), Noon ET

Iowa State dissected what had been a solid West Virginia defense in a 42-6 blowout last week. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in one of the most efficient games of his career.

That's music to the ears of Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler, who has four 300-yard games and 24 passing touchdowns with seven interceptions overall. The Mountaineers don't have the firepower to play from behind, so this one could get lopsided.

Prediction: Oklahoma 35, West Virginia 20

No. 12 Georgia (6-2) at Missouri (5-3), Noon ET

Missouri is 5-1 in its last six games with its lone loss during that stretch coming at Florida. The Tigers pitched a shutout against Vanderbilt on Nov. 28 and then exploded for a season-high 50 points in a shootout with Arkansas last week.

A few weeks ago, this would have been an appealing upset pick, but the Georgia offense has looked different with JT Daniels. With the quarterback position finally sorted out, and a stout run defense, the Bulldogs will come out on top in a tough test.

Prediction: Georgia 30, Missouri 20

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (10-0) at Troy (5-5), 3 p.m. ET

Troy shut out South Alabama 29-0 last week but has struggled against high-level competition this season, suffering blowout losses against BYU (48-7) and Appalachian State (47-10).

The Chanticleers are fresh off a huge win over BYU and looking to put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season. Their well-balanced offense will simply be too much for the Trojans to slow down, let alone stop.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Troy 17