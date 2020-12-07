James Harden Rumors: Star Will Report to Rockets 'Soon' After Missing Workout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

James Harden was absent for his individual workout with the Houston Rockets on Sunday "but told Rockets management he will report soon," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters earlier in the day that Harden hadn't arrived for a team-wide practice but was expected to train individually later in the evening.

MacMahon noted in an earlier report that social media photos showed Harden in attendance at a party for rapper Lil Baby this weekend. The New York Times' Marc Stein explained how leaving his home market could delay the 2017-18 MVP's official reintroduction to his teammates:

Harden seemingly referenced the ongoing developments in an Instagram story:

This comes on the heels of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Nov. 16 that Harden had turned down a two-year, $103 million extension from the Rockets and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

Silas sidestepped a question about the trade possibilities Sunday:

MacMahon reported Nov. 17 that Houston was "willing to get uncomfortable" rather than trading the 31-year-old away. It appears the franchise is getting exactly what it asked for.

The problem for Harden at the moment is a lack of leverage.

Anthony Davis and Paul George successfully forced through trades from the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, respectively, but they were only a year away from free agency when they achieved their goals. In Davis' case, agent Rich Paul publicly made the trade request on behalf of his client.

Harden, on the other hand, can't opt out of his current deal until 2022. The Rockets can continue weighing their options until the 2021 trade deadline—on top of another offseason.

The eight-time All-Star will almost certainly report to his team sometime ahead of its regular-season opener Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder because he doesn't have many alternatives. He can't hold out for the entire year.

Things were already trending in the wrong direction for the Rockets in the immediate aftermath of their second-round playoff exit. Nobody could've foreseen just how quickly things would begin falling apart. Mike D'Antoni and Daryl Morey are gone, and John Wall has replaced Russell Westbrook. Now, Harden isn't even at training camp yet.

Once Wojnarowski's report surfaced, a trade probably became inevitable. Harden is right to ponder whether Houston is the best place for him to chase a championship at this point in his career.

Now, the only question might be how bitter things become between the two parties before their separation.