Ranking the Best Men's College Basketball "1-and-Done" Seasons of All Time

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Derrick Rose, Memphis (2007-08)

Tyreke Evans, Memphis (2008-09)

John Wall, Kentucky (2009-10)

John Calipari has been the primary benefactor of the one-and-done model since its inception, but even by his standards, this three-year run on lead guards was ridiculous. None of those teams won the national championship, but Calipari went 106-9 during this stretch, demonstrating how successful the approach could be.

Rose and Wall were both selected No. 1 in their draft class, but Evans might have been the best college player of this trio. Per 40 minutes, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Aside from the assists, he had higher marks than both Rose and Wall in all those categories.

Joel Embiid, Kansas (2013-14)

Even Bill Self didn't seem to realize what he had with Embiid until a month into the season because the big man didn't break into the starting lineup until Kansas' ninth game. To be fair, he was a raw talent with minimal range and a propensity for committing fouls and turnovers. But once he started sanding down the rough edges and putting it all together, Embiid was special.

It's a shame he suffered that stress fracture in early March because that Kansas team could've won it all.

Karl Anthony-Towns, Kentucky (2014-15)

Towns' numbers (10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game) leave something to be desired, but that was a product of both Kentucky's deep rotation and a season in which it wasn't often challenged. But when the going got tough for the Wildcats, they almost always turned to the big man who would eventually become the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Jahlil Okafor, Duke (2014-15)

Big Jah was the heart and soul of a seven-man Duke rotation that won a national championship. He sputtered to the finish line (10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in his last four games) and has been a bust in the NBA, but the "Jahlil Okafor or Frank Kaminsky" debate for National Player of the Year was probably the best in the past decade.

Lonzo Ball, UCLA (2016-17)

Say what you will about his dad, but that Lonzo Ball-led UCLA team was a blast to watch. He didn't play a lick of defense, but Ball's vision and shooting made the Bruins virtually unguardable.

Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2017-18)

Ayton was statistically impressive, but perhaps most amazing is how he was able to thrive throughout a season in which he was constantly being mentioned in connection with the ongoing FBI/shoe companies scandal. He somehow blocked out all that noise to average a double-double and become both a first-team All-American and the No. 1 pick in the draft.