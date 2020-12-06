    Anthony Lynn Expects to Remain Chargers HC After 45-0 Loss to Patriots

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 7, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn gives out instructions from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    After the New England Patriots shut out the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 on Sunday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn plans to wake up and head to work Monday.

    "I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow," Lynn told reporters.

    The Chargers are 3-9, with their last victory coming—barely—against the winless New York Jets on Nov. 22, when they pulled out a 34-28 win.

    Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert played a complete game for the Chargers, even as New England held a 28-0 lead at the half. He finished the day with 26 completions on 53 attempts for 209 yards, while he was intercepted twice and sacked three times. Per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, the loss was the largest margin of defeat in franchise history.

    Lynn said he has spoken with team owner Dean Spanos about his employment:

    "I talk to Dean all the time," he said. "That's out of my control."

    The Chargers have a semi-difficult slate ahead of them to close out the season, with games against the Atlanta Falcons (4-8), Las Vegas Raiders (7-5), Denver Broncos (4-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (10-1).

    Los Angeles has already fallen to the Raiders, Broncos and Chiefs early on in the season, though none of the losses were out of reach. Before they fell by one point to the Broncos Nov. 1 and by five points to the Raiders Nov. 8, they forced the defending Super Bowl champions to overtime and then lost by a field goal.

    Lynn is looking forward to the challenge:

    "It's my job to get this [team] on the right track, and if I'm here, I will."

