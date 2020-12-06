Derek Carr 'Couldn't Believe' Jets Blitzed on Raiders' GW TD: 'I Was Thankful'

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The New York Jets were five seconds away from their first win of the season before defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a blitz on 3rd-and-10, paving the way for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to send a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III.

"I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr told reporters. "I was thankful."

After giving up two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Raiders came away with the 31-28 victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.