Derek Carr 'Couldn't Believe' Jets Blitzed on Raiders' GW TD: 'I Was Thankful'December 6, 2020
Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
The New York Jets were five seconds away from their first win of the season before defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a blitz on 3rd-and-10, paving the way for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to send a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III.
"I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr told reporters. "I was thankful."
After giving up two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Raiders came away with the 31-28 victory.
