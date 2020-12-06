    Derek Carr 'Couldn't Believe' Jets Blitzed on Raiders' GW TD: 'I Was Thankful'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 6, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

    The New York Jets were five seconds away from their first win of the season before defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a blitz on 3rd-and-10, paving the way for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to send a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III.

    "I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr told reporters. "I was thankful."

    After giving up two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Raiders came away with the 31-28 victory.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

