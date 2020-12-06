Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 15 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The top of the Amway Coaches Poll continues to look stable.

Alabama leads an unchanged look at the top of the poll, with each of the nation's six highest-ranked teams getting double-digit wins this weekend. Notre Dame holds in the No. 2 spot, with Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M rounding out the Top Five. The Aggies leapfrogged Florida by just eight total points in the poll.

Here is a look at how the entire rankings played out.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Miami

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Iowa State

12. Oklahoma

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. BYU

17. UL Lafayette

18. Iowa

19. Tulsa

20. North Carolina

21. Liberty

22. Colorado

23. Texas

24. NC State

25. Wisconsin

The most notable result of the week belongs to Coastal Carolina, with the Cinderella Chanticleers moving up only one spot to No. 13 after a 22-17 win over BYU on Saturday. Scheduled just days before Coastal Carolina was originally slated to play Liberty, the Chanticleers pulled off the upset by stopping Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired.

BYU and Coastal Carolina both viewed this matchup as something of an attempt to keep their outside chances of making the playoffs alive. The teams put on a Game of the Year candidate, with Coastal Carolina's 281 rushing yards proving the difference. CJ Marable led the way with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

"After this game was announced, basically it was a coronation for them to go to the New Year's Six [bowls] and solidify their chance to overtake Cincinnati, and we're not good enough, etc., etc.," Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell told reporters. "One thing about our football team, if you slight us, we find that and use that as motivation."

Coastal Carolina now finds itself in a position to potentially become the top non-Power Five team in the nation once the regular season ends. If that's the case, the Chanticleers will receive a New York Six berth—even if it isn't necessarily to the playoffs. ESPN currently gives Coastal Carolina a 2.2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Marshall's bid to the New Year's Six ended with a 20-0 home loss to Rice. Herd quarterback Grant Wells threw five interceptions in one of the ugliest performances from a ranked team this season.

Other notable results were few and far between during a week that largely consisted of blowouts. Indiana continued its surprising run through the Big Ten with a 14-6 win over Wisconsin, despite the loss of Michael Penix Jr. to a season-ending ACL injury.

The Hoosiers, whose only loss came to Ohio State, are now ranked ninth in the country.