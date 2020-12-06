AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 15 Top 25 Rankings Announced

AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 15 Top 25 Rankings AnnouncedDecember 6, 2020
The top teams in college football continued to prove themselves over the weekend, but there was still some movement in the latest Associated Press poll.
Alabama and Notre Dame remain on top going into Week 15 after blowout victories, although losses by BYU and Wisconsin caused some shifts in the middle of the rankings with time running out in the 2020 season.
Here is the latest Top 25 with only two more weeks remaining before the final College Football Playoff rankings.
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Indiana
9. Miami (Florida)
10. Iowa State
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Northwestern
16. USC
17. Louisiana-Lafayette
18. Tulsa
19. Iowa
20. North Carolina
21. Colorado
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. Buffalo
25. Wisconsin
No one would have expected it coming into the season, but Coastal Carolina and BYU were involved in arguably the biggest game of Week 14.
The late addition to the schedule created a matchup of undefeated Group of Five teams trying to impress voters with a resume-building win.
It created a low-scoring battle where BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was mostly kept it check. The Cougars had one last shot at a win but were stopped just before the goal line on the final play:
CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two scores as the Chanticleers improved to 10-0, moving up to No. 11 in the latest rankings.
BYU fell from No. 8 to No. 14, ruining any hope of earning a playoff spot in the process.
The Big Ten featured another battle of highly touted teams as Indiana survived a 14-6 battle against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers now sit at No. 8 in the rankings, while the Badgers' season remains a "What If?" scenario after a 2-0 start.
There was little drama at the top of the rankings, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson all winning by at least 20.
Alabama ran up the score on rival LSU with a 55-17 win, featuring an outstanding performance from DeVonta Smith. The receiver finished with 231 receiving yards and three scores, most of it coming in the first half:
Justin Fields also lit up the box score for Ohio State, totaling 199 passing yards, 104 rushing yards and four total scores.
The toughest challenge from the title contenders came from Texas A&M during a close battle against Auburn. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix kept the game close, including one of the most impressive individual plays of the day:
The Aggies still came through with a 31-20 win thanks to a physical performance from both the offensive and defensive lines. It was enough to stay in the playoff hunt thanks to an impressive resume that includes a win over Florida.
Week 15 will give No. 7 Cincinnati a chance to impress voters with a matchup against Tulsa, while Ohio State will try to build its profile with a game against Michigan.
