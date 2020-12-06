    AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 15 Top 25 Rankings Announced

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs for gain during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    The top teams in college football continued to prove themselves over the weekend, but there was still some movement in the latest Associated Press poll. 

    Alabama and Notre Dame remain on top going into Week 15 after blowout victories, although losses by BYU and Wisconsin caused some shifts in the middle of the rankings with time running out in the 2020 season.

    Here is the latest Top 25 with only two more weeks remaining before the final College Football Playoff rankings.

          

    AP Poll

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Ohio State

    4. Clemson

    5. Texas A&M

    6. Florida

    7. Cincinnati

    8. Indiana

    9. Miami (Florida)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    10. Iowa State

    11. Coastal Carolina

    12. Georgia

    13. Oklahoma

    14. BYU

    15. Northwestern

    16. USC

    17. Louisiana-Lafayette

    18. Tulsa

    19. Iowa

    20. North Carolina

    21. Colorado

    22. Liberty

    23. Texas

    24. Buffalo

    25. Wisconsin

          

    No one would have expected it coming into the season, but Coastal Carolina and BYU were involved in arguably the biggest game of Week 14.

    The late addition to the schedule created a matchup of undefeated Group of Five teams trying to impress voters with a resume-building win.

    It created a low-scoring battle where BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was mostly kept it check. The Cougars had one last shot at a win but were stopped just before the goal line on the final play:

    CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two scores as the Chanticleers improved to 10-0, moving up to No. 11 in the latest rankings.

    BYU fell from No. 8 to No. 14, ruining any hope of earning a playoff spot in the process. 

    The Big Ten featured another battle of highly touted teams as Indiana survived a 14-6 battle against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers now sit at No. 8 in the rankings, while the Badgers' season remains a "What If?" scenario after a 2-0 start.

    There was little drama at the top of the rankings, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson all winning by at least 20.

    Alabama ran up the score on rival LSU with a 55-17 win, featuring an outstanding performance from DeVonta Smith. The receiver finished with 231 receiving yards and three scores, most of it coming in the first half:

    Justin Fields also lit up the box score for Ohio State, totaling 199 passing yards, 104 rushing yards and four total scores.

    The toughest challenge from the title contenders came from Texas A&M during a close battle against Auburn. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix kept the game close, including one of the most impressive individual plays of the day:

    The Aggies still came through with a 31-20 win thanks to a physical performance from both the offensive and defensive lines. It was enough to stay in the playoff hunt thanks to an impressive resume that includes a win over Florida.

    Week 15 will give No. 7 Cincinnati a chance to impress voters with a matchup against Tulsa, while Ohio State will try to build its profile with a game against Michigan.

    Related

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 14

      Our experts give the lay of the college football land after another week of action 🔢

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 14
      College Football logo
      College Football

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 14

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Shane Beamer Hired as SCAR HC

      Oklahoma assistant expected to become the next head football coach at South Carolina (The Athletic)

      Shane Beamer Hired as SCAR HC
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Shane Beamer Hired as SCAR HC

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama Rout LSU Behind DeVonta Smith's 231 Yards, 3 TDs

      Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama Rout LSU Behind DeVonta Smith's 231 Yards, 3 TDs
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama Rout LSU Behind DeVonta Smith's 231 Yards, 3 TDs

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Amway Poll 2020: Week 15 Rankings Announced

      Amway Poll 2020: Week 15 Rankings Announced
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Amway Poll 2020: Week 15 Rankings Announced

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report