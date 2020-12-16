5-Star LB Xavian Sorey Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Outside linebacker Xavian Sorey announced his commitment to Georgia on Wednesday, according to Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ranked the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2021 by 247Sports—and the No. 20 player in his class overall—Sorey also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M, among others.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports projects Sorey as a future first-round draft pick who compares to former Miami Dolphins star Kiko Alonso:

"Above average height as a linebacker with strong upper body that still is filling out and is far from maxed out. Length drives his range on defense, particularly in pass coverage. Has natural soft hands with the ability to track and make plays on the football in coverage. Makes one-handed catches and plays downfield regularly. Showcases explosiveness on the basketball court and plays well above the rim. Has versatility on the football field and is used as a running back, fullback, tight end and rover.

"Shows natural body control. More smooth than sudden. Plays fast but under control. Is not a violent tackler. Makes most of his plays defensively on the perimeter and doesn't show a lot of downhill tackling. Has versatility to be an inside or outside linebacker. Size lends to inside. Not as rare physically as an edge defender. Needs to showcase that he has the demeanor necessary to be dominant at linebacker and inside the tackle box but has the traits necessary to be an elite modern linebacker. Likely impact Power 5 prospect with early round NFL Draft potential."

Expect Sorey to make an immediate impact once he arrives on the UGA campus. He might not be in college too long if he's able to play up to his potential.

The 6'3", 214-pounder gives the Bulldogs their fourth five-star recruit and joins an incoming group ranked third in the country.