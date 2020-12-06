Marvin Vettori and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 19

0 of 8

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It was a UFC Fight Night, but the pandemic landed the most impactful blows.

Not only was the card's main event altered a week ago when middleweight Kevin Holland pulled out following a positive test for COVID-19, but the virus nixed two more fights shortly before Saturday's show began.

The UFC said main-card bouts between featherweights Nate Landwehr and Movsar Evloev and flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Taila Santos were scrapped due to positive tests, while a flyweight prelim involving Jimmy Flick and Cody Durden was also canceled due to a non-COVID medical issue with Flick.

The changes left an eight-bout show in their aftermath, with three fights as prelims to set up a five-bout main show that went on with Jack Hermansson in the headliner against Holland fill-in Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson entered as the UFC's fourth-ranked middleweight, nine slots ahead of Vettori at 185 pounds.

Jon Anik served as point man for ESPN's broadcast from the UFC's Apex facility alongside colleagues Paul Felder and Dominick Cruz, while celebrated trainer Trevor Wittman was on hand to provide technical analysis.

It was the penultimate Fight Night show of the year.

UFC 256 will take place next weekend before the Fight Night finale on Dec. 19.

The B/R combat sports team was on hand, too, taking in the night's events and compiling a list of the show's real winners and losers beyond the mere results. Click through to see what we saw and go ahead and try to land a significant verbal strike of your own in the comments section.