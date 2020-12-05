    Report: Big Ten Likely to Tweak Title Game Requirement If OSU Can't Play 6 Games

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020
    FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    It appears Ohio State fans can breathe a little easier.

    Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Saturday the Big Ten is considering loosening its requirements to qualify for the conference championship game. A team needs to play six games to compete for the Big Ten title this season, and there has been some concern that Ohio State—which has had two games canceled and played its fifth contest Saturday—may not hit that threshold.

    The Athletic's Scott Dochterman reported the Big Ten is also weighing whether to stage two games in Indianapolis on Dec. 18, the day ahead of the championship game.

    The Buckeyes play their biggest rival, Michigan, on Dec. 12. The Wolverines had to cancel Saturday's clash with Maryland, however, because of positive COVID-19 tests and associated contact tracing. Jim Harbaugh's team may not have the numbers to take the field in Columbus, Ohio.

    The Big Ten has a vested interest in strengthening Ohio State's profile since the Buckeyes are the conference's only shot to send a representative to the College Football Playoff. OSU landed fourth in the most recent CFP rankings. No. 12 Indiana was the next closest Big Ten program.

    Some will accuse the Big Ten of playing favorites, and that's a fair critique. But this is an unprecedented situation, and changing rules on the fly can sometimes be necessary.

    The six-game mandate may have been a mistake anyway. The NCAA Division I Council waived its bowl eligibility standards, eliminating the need for teams to win six games to secure postseason berths. 

    The Big Ten isn't the only conference accommodating its best, either. The ACC effectively gave Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami a bye in the final week of the regular season.

    All the handwringing about Ohio State could prove moot if the Buckeyes reach the Big Ten title game and lose to Northwestern, which clinched the bid from the Big Ten West on Saturday.

