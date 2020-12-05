Winners and Losers from Week 14 of College Football

1 of 12

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

In case you missed the madness from the middle of the week, the scheduled game between Liberty and Coastal Carolina was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Flames roster. But College GameDay was already planning on heading to Conway, South Carolina, and BYU had nothing better to do this week. Thus, the Cougars agreed on Thursday morning to face Coastal Carolina in a phenomenal showdown between 9-0 teams.

And it delivered in every way imaginable.

It wasn't quite as high-scoring as most of us were expecting, but I suppose that'll happen when you have barely 48 hours to prepare to face an opponent.

Against an outstanding BYU defense that had allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season, CJ Marable, Grayson McCall and the Chanticleers rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-17 victory.

The 17-play, 94-yard, nine-minute touchdown drive in the first quarter was the initial indication that Coastal Carolina might knock off this independent juggernaut. But these teams exchanged both figurative and literal haymakers all night. (There was a slight "brawl" that broke out on the field right before halftime.)

In the end, it came down to a single yard. Heisman Trophy candidate Zach Wilson drove the Cougars 81 yards in less than a minute with no timeouts. Unfortunately, he needed 82. Dax Milne was tackled just shy of the end zone as time expired on a monumental victory for about-to-get-a-gigantic-pay-raise Jamey Chadwell and the Chanticleers.

The loss pretty much guarantees BYU won't play in a New Year's Six Bowl, but does the win put Coastal Carolina in that territory?

We'll have to wait until Tuesday night to see what the selection committee thinks. But if Coastal Carolina beats Louisiana for a second time in the Sun Belt Championship Game and gets left out of the New Year's Six picture in favor of a two-loss, fourth-best team from the SEC, it'll be a damn shame.