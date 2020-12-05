Report: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Confronted Home Invader During Break-In

Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was reportedly forced to chase an intruder out of his Los Angeles-area home last month after the man ended up in the kids' playroom.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday the break-in occurred on Nov. 19. Sources told TMZ that DeRozan came "face-to-face" with the man, who was later arrested by police and said he entered the residence by mistake while looking for reality TV star Kylie Jenner's house.

The man was charged with one count of felony burglary and served with a restraining order to keep him away from the DeRozan and Jenner homes, per TMZ.

DeRozan was born in Compton, California, and he went on to play college basketball at USC in L.A.

He spent the first decade of his pro career with the Toronto Raptors, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. He joined the Spurs as part of a blockbuster July 2018 trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

Now 31, his career resume includes four All-Star selections and a place on the All-NBA Second Team following the 2017-18 season with the Raptors. He also won an Olympic gold medal as part of Team USA at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

DeRozan and the Spurs are scheduled to tip off the 2020-21 regular season Dec. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.