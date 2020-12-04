    LeBron James Won't Trade No. 23 Jersey to Anthony Davis for 2020-21, Lakers Say

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James and Davis had the Lakers on course to contend for another NBA title before the coronavirus pandemic upended their first season together. The superstars see no reason they can’t continue their quest in Orlando, and Davis even thinks the Lakers’ chances have improved.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    One year after trying to gift Anthony Davis the No. 23 heading into his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will continue to wear the number on his jersey for the 2020-21 campaign.

    A Lakers spokesperson told Harrison Faigen of SilverScreenandRoll.com that Davis wants to continue wearing the No. 3 jersey he adopted last season. 

    When the Lakers initially acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, James tweeted out the prayer hands emoji with the No. 6 to imply he would go back to wearing the jersey number he used during his four seasons with the Miami Heat:

    Unfortunately, Nike wound up putting a hold on any jersey changes. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in July 2019 that the apparel company rejected the Lakers' request for James and Davis to switch numbers because of "production issues and the massive financial hit" the company would take. 

    Davis announced on Instagram he would wear the No. 3 jersey that he previously used in high school. 

    The initial jersey confusion didn't have any impact on the on-court partnership between Davis and James. The duo led the Lakers to the NBA championship last season. 

