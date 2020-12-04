Bradley Beal on Wall Trade: 'It's Been an Emotional Week...John Is My Brother'

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The end of the John Wall-Bradley Beal era hasn't been easy on either of the two homegrown stars.

After Wall released an emotional letter to Washington Wizards fans on Twitter following his trade to the Houston Rockets, it was Beal's turn to address his team's acquisition of Russell Westbrook while meeting with the media Friday.



"It's been an emotional week," Beal said. "Kind of letting it all seep in that your brother's not here anymore, that he's off to something different…John is my brother. Our relationship goes far beyond basketball."

Beal, who is now firmly the Wizards' franchise player, also said that rumors about animosity between himself and his backcourt partner were false.

He added that his talks with Wall over the past few days have been "nothing but positive" and that he wishes the best for Wall moving forward.

"It's definitely tough, but we take it in stride," he said. "It’s definitely great to be able to have Russ come in and give that hundred, that thousand percent effort every night."

Beal will now have to work with Westbrook. Washington also traded a protected first-round pick in 2023 in order to acquire the point guard.

The relationships that were built before, however, appear to be long-lasting. Beal also shared his thoughts via an Instagram post, writing in part:

"Wall/Beal hate each other was the biggest amount of BS we endured, but you and I both know the REAL! You are my brother 4L and that bond is way bigger than this game we play! We had amazing memories that’ll always be cherished and never forgotten! The city of DC loves you and appreciates every ounce of the blood, sweat, and tears you gave to the game and the community. Your works and name will continue in the nations capital."

Prior to Wednesday's trade, Beal had been teammates with Wall for the entirety of his career since the Wizards drafted him third overall in 2012. The pair helped Washington make four trips to the playoffs, though they never got further than the Eastern Conference Semifinals.