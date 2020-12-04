    Gilbert Arenas Gives Russell Westbrook Blessing to Wear No. 0 with Wizards

    Tim Daniels
December 4, 2020

    Washington Wizards' Gilbert Arenas (0) drives around Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Barrett (12) in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2009, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
    Mark Duncan/Associated Press

    Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas gave his blessing for Russell Westbrook to resurrect the No. 0 jersey following his trade to the organization this week.

    Arenas, known by the nickname Agent Zero throughout his NBA career because of the uniform number, confirmed on Instagram (via TMZ Sports) he wouldn't object to somebody wearing it for the first time since he left Washington in 2010.

    "'0' is all [you] Brodie," Arenas wrote. "It will be a honor."

    Westbrook was acquired by the Wizards in a blockbuster deal also highlighted by fellow point guard John Wall heading to the Houston Rockets.

    The 2016-17 NBA MVP has worn No. 0 since playing college basketball at UCLA. He also donned the number at both of his prior NBA stops with the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Washington announced he'd switch to No. 4 after the trade:

    Westbrook previously wore that number at Leuzinger High School in California, per TMZ.

    It's unclear whether he'll accept Arenas' proposal after the change to No. 4 was already announced, but the offer is on the table from one of the best players in Wizards history.  

