Report: Anthony Edwards to Miss Rest of USA Select Team Camp with Ankle Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie wing Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained ankle playing for the Select Team in a scrimmage against Team USA on Thursday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Per that report, "It's not believed to be serious but he'll be out for the rest of training camp."

The 19-year-old was the top overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft after averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his lone season at Georgia, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three. His size, athleticism, ability to finish at the rim and create his own offense made him too intriguing a player for Minnesota to pass on.

Coming into the NBA, however, it was clear he was something of a prospect given his room for growth as a defender, his poor three-point shooting in college, some questionable shot selection and the need to improve as a playmaker.

Both his upside and areas for growth have been evident in the NBA, where he averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a rookie, finishing as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award to Charlotte's LaMelo Ball. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and just 32.9 percent from three.

While Minnesota's short-term aspirations are more closely tied to the play of Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, Edwards is a huge part of the future. The Timberwolves will be monitoring his current injury situation closely, though the injury doesn't appear to be anything worrisome.