Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Kyle Schwarber in Free Agency

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

30. Pittsburgh Pirates

Because they're in the early stages of a rebuild, the Pirates are only signing Schwarber if his market fails to develop and they smell a chance to add a piece of trade bait. But the odds of that happening are beyond slim.

29. Baltimore Orioles

Even if the Orioles weren't trying to save money during their rebuild—which they are—they wouldn't have an opening for Schwarber in their everyday lineup. Left field belongs to DJ Stewart, while DH belongs to Trey Mancini.

28. Detroit Tigers

Even if Schwarber was willing to sign with a team that's likely years away from contention, the Tigers wouldn't have a clear spot for him. With Miguel Cabrera locked at DH, left field is the only avenue for Detroit to see what it has in Cristin Stewart.

27. San Diego Padres

The Padres had one of baseball's best offenses in 2020, and they effectively set their outfield for next season when they tendered Tommy Pham. Such things up to neither a need nor room for Schwarber.

26. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay's lineup already leans left, with a World Series hero (Randy Arozarena) in left field and an All-Star (Austin Meadows) at DH. That makes Schwarber a luxury for the Rays, who aren't exactly known for spending money on such things.

25. Cincinnati Reds

In Jesse Winker, the Reds already have a left-handed hitter in left field. Besides, a low-average hitter like Schwarber is the last thing that this offense needs after it hit an MLB-low .212 in 2020.

24. Philadelphia Phillies

Schwarber isn't a catcher or a relief pitcher, so he would fill neither of the Phillies' two biggest needs. To boot, the Phils probably aren't in a hurry to move Andrew McCutchen out of left field.

23. New York Mets

The Mets could stand to add another hitter, but the left-leaning nature of their lineup ought to push them toward a right-handed slugger. Ideally, said slugger would play center field, third base, second base or catcher. Schwarber is none of these things.

22. Los Angeles Angels

Though the Angels could use another left-handed hitter, pitching is a far greater priority right now. And because of Justin Upton and Shohei Ohtani, they don't have room for Schwarber in left field or the DH spot anyway.

21. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers do want to upgrade their offense, but preferably at first base or third base. Their outfield is solid, particularly in left field with 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich slated to play there every day.

20. Chicago Cubs

Despite the non-tender, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer indicated that the team will leave the door open for Schwarber to come back. But since he's likely to have plenty of options for a fresh start elsewhere, it's doubtful that he'll actually walk through it.