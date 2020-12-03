    John Wall Thanks Wizards Fans After Trade to Rockets for Russell Westbrook

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020
    Washington Wizards guard John Wall works out prior to an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Before beginning the next chapter of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, John Wall bid farewell to the only organization and fanbase he has ever known. 

    The five-time All-Star took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Washington Wizards fans for their support over the past 10 seasons:

    The Wizards sent Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night. 

    Wall's arrival in Houston comes as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rockets star James Harden preferred to play with the 30-year-old instead of Westbrook. 

    While Houston fans will anxiously await seeing what Wall brings to the table after two years off because of injuries, he certainly leaves the Wizards with many fond memories of their time together. 

    Wall helped invigorate the Wizards franchise after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA draft. He helped them make four playoff appearances and won a division title in 2016-17, the team's first in 38 years.   

