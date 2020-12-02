NBA Christmas Day 2020 Schedule: Full Preview and Analysis for Each Game

3 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Network: ABC



There's no game on the entire NBA schedule where the lack of fans will be more noticeable. Kyrie Irving missed the Nets' two trips to Boston last season, depriving Celtics fans of their chance to let the man who once promised to have his jersey hang in the rafters know how they feel.

Kyrie will be spared those boos once more on Christmas, with the Celtics set to play without fans for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe the PA system will just play the boos from LeBron's 2010 introduction in Cleveland so Boston can get the anger out of its heart virtually.

The Celtics that will show up on Christmas Day are in a bit of disarray. Gordon Hayward left this offseason, leaving only a massive trade exception and an old gamer chair behind in his wake. The Celtics have lost Hayward, Irving and Al Horford for nothing over the last two offseasons.

Irving's replacement, Kemba Walker, is out until at least January after undergoing stem-cell treatment on his knee.

The Nets are no stranger to star injuries, having essentially taken a redshirt season in 2019-20 with injuries to Irving and Kevin Durant sitting out the entire campaign.

No one knows quite what to expect from Durant, who is returning from a debilitating Achilles tear. Even with the extra couple months of recovery time, Achilles injuries have typically been among the most difficult for NBA players. It's been exceedingly rare for players to return to their former selves after the injury, and typically a full recovery doesn't happen in one season.

Brooklyn was also unable to acquire a third star next to Irving and Durant, leading to a potentially awkward settling of the hierarchy. Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert got used to being a significant part of the offense. There's only one ball to go around, and we all know who's about to get squeezed. How Dinwiddie and LeVert handle being punted down the totem pole might be the most important job for first-year coach Steve Nash.