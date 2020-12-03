College Football Odds Week 14: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games

0 of 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The second edition of this year's College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday, and the top four teams remained in the same spots: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

It wasn't a surprise considering the top three all won this past weekend and the Buckeyes didn't play. And barring a major upset, there are unlikely to be changes next week, either. The quartet are all set to play lesser competition and are favored to win by large margins.

Things could get shaken up later in December, particularly when these teams play in their respective conference championship games. But for now, they just need to keep their momentum and avoid missteps against unranked opponents.

Here's a look at Week 14's Top 25 schedule, along with odds and picks for the matchups.