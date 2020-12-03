Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 13

0 of 6

Football fans bored of the usual team survivor pools or daily fantasy contests can blend both worlds on StatHero.

The new platform offers unique team-based fantasy contests that can run throughout the season with a one-time entry fee, if you play your cards right.

Each week, gamers will pick one team and craft a lineup from their players. Your squad will consist of one MVP, a quarterback and three other skill-position players. The contest's opening round also features a wild card from any team of your choosing.

Rather than going up against thousands of lineups—often consisting of multiple entries from sharks—in a massive DFS tournament, StatHero contestants will go head-to-head against the house. Beat StatHero's lineup, and you'll receive a payout based on the number of players left in the pool. You'll then get a chance to keep winning the next week until there's one person standing, the season ends or the remaining participants unanimously agree to split the prize pot.

Like a typical survivor pool, contestants can only use a team once in a given contest. Since this is a fantasy game, however, you can accumulate more points than the house and advance even if your NFL team of choice loses.

It's never too late in the season to join a contest, so let's examine a squad that positions players well for a winning Week 13. Before trying out StatHero, check out their comprehensive breakdowns of payout structure and rules and scoring.