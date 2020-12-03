Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 13

Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 13December 3, 2020
Football fans bored of the usual team survivor pools or daily fantasy contests can blend both worlds on StatHero.
The new platform offers unique team-based fantasy contests that can run throughout the season with a one-time entry fee, if you play your cards right.
Each week, gamers will pick one team and craft a lineup from their players. Your squad will consist of one MVP, a quarterback and three other skill-position players. The contest's opening round also features a wild card from any team of your choosing.
Rather than going up against thousands of lineups—often consisting of multiple entries from sharks—in a massive DFS tournament, StatHero contestants will go head-to-head against the house. Beat StatHero's lineup, and you'll receive a payout based on the number of players left in the pool. You'll then get a chance to keep winning the next week until there's one person standing, the season ends or the remaining participants unanimously agree to split the prize pot.
Like a typical survivor pool, contestants can only use a team once in a given contest. Since this is a fantasy game, however, you can accumulate more points than the house and advance even if your NFL team of choice loses.
It's never too late in the season to join a contest, so let's examine a squad that positions players well for a winning Week 13. Before trying out StatHero, check out their comprehensive breakdowns of payout structure and rules and scoring.
Team: Green Bay Packers
Ranking ninth in total yards allowed, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't the most advantageous matchup available. Some might not want to challenge them after they kept an explosive Seattle Seahawks offense in check during Monday Night Football's 23-17 loss.
They're still, however, no match for the Green Bay Packers.
Keep in mind Philadelphia's quality of opposition before facing a Seattle squad that returned to its past conservative roots. The Eagles have already played four games against the NFC East in addition to facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Nick Mullens-led San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns in weather that would challenge even the best offensive units.
While Seattle didn't, a quality offense can still burn them. Earlier in the season, the Eagles relinquished 37 points to the Los Angeles Rams, 38 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and 30 to the Baltimore Ravens. And now they face a Green Bay squad scoring an NFL-high 31.7 points per game.
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears each entered recent matchups against the Packers as premier defenses, but Green Bay posted 72 combined points behind seven passing touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers.
Green Bay's offense also suits StatHero's lineup structure well. Along with the superstar quarterback, the 8-3 team boasts two productive running backs, a burgeoning tight end and the NFL's most trustworthy wide receiver. There will be no weak link in rolling with the Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Packers' NFC North cohorts the Minnesota Vikings are also a viable play against the Jacksonville Jaguars if Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are both active.
MVP: WR Davante Adams
A winning lineup hinges on picking the right MVP, a non-quarterback whose points double. Given his scoring prowess, steady volume and sky-high ceiling, few (if any) options across the entire league are better than Davante Adams.
The superstar wideout has already amassed 11 receiving touchdowns in just nine games. Better yet, he's also averaging a gargantuan 100.9 yards on 11.0 targets per contest.
Adams delivers the perfect blend of stability and upside that gamers should desire from their MVP. Aside from Week 2, which he left early after injuring his hamstring, Adams has received at least nine targets in every game. Even his worst full-game fantasy line, a respectable six catches and 61 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, would provide 12.1 points in StatHero's point-per-reception (PPR) scoring for wide receivers and running backs.
He's also paired over 100 receiving yards with at least one touchdown in four contests. Touchdowns are especially valuable on StatHero, as rushing or receiving scores of 10-39 yards unlock a three-point bonus, while touchdowns of 40 yards or more earn six additional points.
This is the right spot to spike one of those slate-breaking outings. Last Monday night, D.K. Metcalf gashed the Eagles for 10 catches and 177 yards. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay will go from one elite receiver to one he saw quite a bit of with the Detroit Lions. When they last met to close the 2019 season, Adams posted seven receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
That would represent a slightly below-average game for Adams this season, but it'd still net 44.6 points from the MVP position. Unlocking one of his better performances would put backers on a smooth path to victory.
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers has only let down fantasy backers once this season. Since getting held without a touchdown for the only time this season in Week 6, the MVP has tallied at least three touchdowns in each of his last six contests.
Per NFL.com, prior to Wednesday's Week 12 game between the Steelers and Ravens, the Colts and Bears have respectively allowed the third- and sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. That didn't deter Rodgers from tossing 311 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Colts and going an economical 21-of-29 with four scores versus his division rival.
The Eagles probably won't scare him either. Despite ceding the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (210.7), they're on the hook for a 66.7 completion percentage and 96.8 opposing quarterback rating. Just a reminder, they've faced Mullens, Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones (twice), Baker Mayfield and Ben DiNucci.
Rodgers sports an enhanced 70.1 completion percentage and 122.7 quarterback rating at home this season, and he has a microscopic 1.2 percent interception rate at Lambeau Field over his decorated career.
Trust Pro Football Focus' top-graded quarterback to have another effective day under center.
Flex: RB Aaron Jones
Jones isn't a money-in-the-bank lock like Adams. Since returning from a calf injury in Week 9, the dynamic running back has recorded 335 total yards and a touchdown in four games. He previously crossed the pylons seven times in five contests.
Don't worry too much about the touchdown regression. Jones is still averaging a healthy 18.1 touches (rushes and receptions) per contest. Per Pro Football Reference, that includes 23 carries and nine targets inside the red zone.
The Eagles have surrendered 128.2 rushing yards per game this season and four rushing touchdowns over their last three matchups. Having broken off a double-digit run in all but one game this season, Jones is a perennial big-play threat who should get ample opportunities as a home favorite.
Jones could steal the show Sunday afternoon. But since he doesn't see the field as often as a true bell-cow back, he is far from guaranteed to meet or exceed StatHero's 20.4-point projection.
That's why Adams frequents the MVP slot and this lineup doubles down on Green Bay rushers.
Flex: RB Jamaal Williams
If Jones doesn't have a standout showcase, Jamaal Williams will likely reap the rewards instead.
Since collecting 216 yards in Jones' two-game absence, Williams has remained a notable presence in Green Bay's offense. He's played 30-33 snaps in each of the last three games, per Pro Football Reference, scoring a touchdown in consecutive contests.
The possibility of another lopsided win is the main reason to select Williams instead of a wide receiver. The 25-year-old handled 17 carries in Sunday night's 41-25 victory over the Bears. A similar game script would likely yield double-digit touches again.
Success in this backfield is also not an either-or situation. Williams took the touchdown last week, but Jones offered 90 yards on the ground. They each visited the end zone in Week 11.
In a typical DFS tournament, it'd make more sense to bet on a big play from Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Allen Lazard. Since you're only competing against StatHero's lineup, a more cautious, opportunity-based approach could help gamers survive another week.
Flex: TE Robert Tonyan
Playing a tight end is not required, so new players may first breathe a sigh of relief and ignore the maddening position altogether.
Not so fast. StatHero's scoring levels out the playing field by awarding 1.5 points for every reception made by a tight end.
That means Robert Tonyan would earn 7.5 points on his catches alone if he hauls in five grabs for the third straight game. Although not a grand tally, it's more than anyone can reasonably project on receptions from any Green Bay wide receiver besides Adams.
Making the choice easier, Tonyan has emerged as a highly reliable option for Rodgers by securing 37 of his 42 targets this season and all 10 over the last two weeks. While he went five games without finding the end zone since his three-touchdown breakout performance in Week 4, the third-year pro has now scored in consecutive games.
His seven touchdowns this season tie Travis Kelce and Jonnu Smith for the most among all tight ends.
According to NFL.com, only seven teams have allowed more receptions to tight ends than the Eagles (58) this season. With his stock trending upward, Tonyan could reach StatHero's projection of 11.6 points without finding paydirt.